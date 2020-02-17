Just 17 in a row for Leinster but Leo Cullen wants more

Leo Cullen watched Leinster win their 17th game in a row and said: “We could do better”.

Such are the standards with the province, the bonus point victory over Cheetahs at the RDS was not enough for the Leinster boss, but he’ll be happy with their place at the top of Conference B after the five try victory.

The bonus point was sealed just four minutes into the second half, thanks to a Rhys Ruddock try, with the other four coming from fellow forwards Will Connors (2), Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent.

The victory was achieved in atrocious conditions, and Leinster will hope for kinder weather when Ospreys visit this Friday night.

“I was really pleased with the first half, the conditions were horrific,” said Cullen, who was able to call on 11 internationals despite the ongoing Six Nations.

“The guys did really well in terms of controlling the ball well, it was unbelievably difficult.

We started the second half well, then Cheetahs came back into the game well, their bench, the front row in particular, turned the game. To get the bonus point, as well, we’re delighted.

“The scrum came under pressure early in the second half, then they had a lot of possession down our end.”

Neither side was able to showcase their attacking quality, with all seven tries on the day coming from close range efforts, with the typically flamboyant Cheetahs kept quiet for the majority of the game.

Leinster’s lineout maul was a particularly fruitful launching point, with Ross Molony and Scott Fardy dominant.

“We were pleased to get that result,” said Fardy. “In the first half, the balance was good, but there were times in the second half we lost that. There’s lots to review, and lots to look forward to next Friday agains Ospreys.

“I thought we handled the weather well, and in the Cheetahs 22, we got some good tries, but again, there’s plenty to work on.”

Will Connors, who was called into the Ireland squad last week, won the man of the match award, thanks to his two tries and a fine all-round display.

“It was unbelievably tough, the conditions didn’t help us,” said Connors. “Ross [Molony] controlled our lineout well, we had a good setpiece, we talked about that and it let us into the game, so we’re delighted about it.

“Overall, we’re quite disciplined, so I’m happy with how it went. To be the best in Europe we have to be expansive and dogged, so we’re delighted we showed both sides.

“My tries are down to everyone working around you, they help get you on the scoreboard. It was great for the fans who showed up in those conditions, it was incredible support.”

LEINSTER: R Kearney; F McFadden, J O’Brien, D Kearney (R Kelleher, 60,[C Kelleher, 70]); C Frawley (H Byrne, 64), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park, 64); P Dooley (M Milne, 64), R Kelleher (S Cronin, 52), M Bent (R Salanoa, 64), R Molony, S Fardy (c, R Baird, 52), R Ruddock (S Penny, 70), W Connors , M Deegan.

CHEETAHS: R Smith; C Bloometjies, W Small-Smith, B van Rensburg, R Maxwane (B Venter, 39, temp); T Schoeman (L Fouche, 67), R Pienaar (c, T Meyer, 67); C Marais (B Venter, 46), J Dweba (W Arnoldi. 46), J Coetzee (L de Bruin. 46), W Steenkamp, JP du Preez (A Davis, 68), C Massyn, J Pokomela (G Olivier. 67), J Wiese.

