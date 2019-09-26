Japan’s need for speed if Ireland are to be unsettled

The Japanese camp is nothing if not forthright. While attack coach Tony Brown yesterday warned Ireland there is more to his side’s game than just speed, wing Lomano Lemeki was openly talking about targeting Johnny Sexton’s quad muscle.

The chances of Ireland’s first-choice fly-half starting against Japan were always going to be slim once Sexton missed Tuesday’s training session following the knock which ended his role as a goal-kicker midway through the opening half against Scotland.

Yet despite Ireland’s status as heavy favourites for Saturday’s clash in Shizuoka, the Brave Blossoms are talking a confident game after opening the World Cup with a bonus-point victory over Russia in Tokyo last Friday as wing Kotaro Matsushima scored three of Japan’s four tries, to the delight of the home supporters.

That and the two Tests played here on tour in 2017 have seen the Ireland camp praise to their opponents’ high-tempo approach.

Yet while ex-Highlanders head coach Brown is mindful of the threats Joe Schmidt’s side pose, he also believes there are plenty of other attributes Ireland should fear.

“I think, yes, we try to play the game at a high tempo but we’ve come a long way in the last couple of years in trying to play a bit more of a balanced game of rugby,” he said.

“Our set-piece is a lot stronger than it used to be and our ability to strike off set-piece has become better as well. So now the balance of our game is pretty good. We want to play at speed for sure, but if we want to slow the game down or control the speed, I think we’re able to do that as well.”

Nor was Brown shy about talking up Ireland’s strong points as he prepares his team for what appears to be their toughest challenge against the highest-ranked team in Pool A, a position enhanced by an impressive 27-3 win over Scotland last Sunday.

“Ireland performed very well against Scotland. They had a good combination of attacking game and kick-chase pressure game. We’ll have to combat that to be successful and we’re hoping to put them under some kick-chase pressure ourselves.

“Then when we’ve got the ball in hand we need to create enough speed and momentum to put them under pressure with our attack.

“They obviously hold the ball the longest of any Test team and they’ve got the best defence as well. So for us to be able to put Ireland under pressure, we need to create speed in our game. The only way to break down defences is if you’re creating momentum and speed, and that’s our plan around attacking Ireland, so hopefully that’s going to work.”

Brown said he shared a similar outlook on the game as his fellow New Zealander Joe Schmidt and that would make for a treat when the two sides go toe-to-toe at Shizuoka’s Stadium Ecopa this Saturday.

“I haven’t worked with Joe, but obviously he’s one of the best coaches in the world. I think we have very similar philosophies around how we try to play the game.

“He’s got Ireland playing the best rugby they’ve ever played in their history. They’ve achieved many things under Joe so I can’t say enough good things about Joe Schmidt as a coach. So it’s a good challenge for Japan to take on someone with that coaching style and the way Ireland are playing the game.

“I think it’s going to be an entertaining match because I think we have similar philosophies.

“Being good defensively and creating opportunities to get turnover ball is going to be huge for us. It’s no different around our philosophy, we’ve got to defend well, make sure we tackle well and when the chance arises to compete for the ball make sure we do that. And when they make mistakes that’s our opportunity to hold position and hopefully put them under pressure.”

Brown and the Japanese players up in front of the media at their team hotel on Wednesday made it clear that the pressure will come down heaviest on Ireland’s half-back partnership of Jack Carty and Conor Murray.

“The two key players are their nine and 10. They control their game, they control their position and their speed, so putting them under pressure is potentially going to be the start of how we slow them down.”

And so to Lemeki, the Tongan-Japanese winger who had his sights set on Sexton’s quad. He’s unlikely to get his chance after Schmidt opted to rest the Leinster star, though Murray and Carty can still expect some close attention.

Speaking before the Irish team to face Japan was named, he said of Murray and Sexton: “They are key players, I don’t know whether they are going to be on the field or not, but if they are there, they want to take control. They are like the head coaches of the team.

“We want to frustrate them in the tackle. Both wingers are quality wingers, they have strong forwards, strong backs, but the key player is the 10.”

Asked for his score prediction for Saturday, Lemeki replied: “I think we’ll win 33-26.

“Why? Because we train hard, and Sexton is not 100%.”

With Sexton out, have Japan’s chances improved? Time, and no doubt Lemeki himself, will tell.

