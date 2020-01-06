News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

James Ryan adds to Andy Farrell’s injury headaches

James Ryan adds to Andy Farrell’s injury headaches
James Ryan of Leinster is tackled by Niall Murray and Dominic Robertson-McCoy of Connacht. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Brendan O'Brien
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Fretting over one candidate for the Irish captaincy as the Six Nations approaches is unfortunate enough. Worrying about the fitness of a second is another level of concern entirely for Andy Farrell.

The hope is that both James Ryan and Jonathan Sexton will be available for the opener against Scotland next month, but it remains a wait-and-see situation for both.

Ryan came off early in the second quarter of Leinster’s stroll against Connacht in Dublin on Saturday. A knock to the calf was the apparent cause, with head coach Leo Cullen vague on the issue afterwards.

“Hopefully it’s nothing to worry about,” he said.

Sexton’s medial ligament issue, suffered away to Northampton last month, is progressing well and there have even been suggestions that he will feature this month as Leinster return to European competition.

“Day by day,” said Cullen. “He’s working away. He’s training away in the gym with the rehab guys and we’ll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

More on this topic

Welcome boost for Friend as Carty and Aki backWelcome boost for Friend as Carty and Aki back

New Year but nothing different about magnificent LeinsterNew Year but nothing different about magnificent Leinster

English Premiership clubs get €575,000 windfall from Saracens fineEnglish Premiership clubs get €575,000 windfall from Saracens fine

Sale storm to dominant bonus-point win over HarlequinsSale storm to dominant bonus-point win over Harlequins

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »