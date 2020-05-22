News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

IRFU warn of potential €20m losses amid call for State support

By Simon Lewis
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 03:41 PM

IRFU warn of potential €20m losses amid call for State support

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne issued a stark analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on Irish rugby on Friday as he forecast losses of between €15 and €20 million if this season’s remaining Six Nations matches and the autumn internationals are not played.

Browne's assessment came on a day when the PRO14, in which the IRFU is a stakeholder, announced a sale of a 28% stake in the five-nation league to venture capitalists CVC and which will net the Irish governing body £30m (€33.5m), phased over three years.

The CEO also confirmed reports that the IRFU had set a target of a return to competitive rugby with behind-closed-doors PRO14 derbies at Aviva Stadium starting August 22-23 if the Government’s roadmap to the reopening of society post-lockdown pans out as hoped.

There came a warning, however, for sport in general.

“The levels of financial loss being encountered by all sporting organisations is catastrophic and rugby is no exception.

“Almost 70 clubs have already applied for support through the Club Continuity Support Fund and this will only grow. The IRFU will do what it can to lend support to clubs but there is only so far drastically depleted funds can stretch.

“It is not sensationalist to suggest that without Government financial support sport will take a generation to get back on its feet, leaving an enormous void at the heart of communities throughout the land.

“Sport and clubs have played an inestimable but often undervalued role in the development of our young and the health of the general population.

“I would call on Government, who have done such a magnificent job in shepherding the country from the worst excesses of this pandemic over the past months, to fully recognise Sports’ contribution and role as a core strand in the fabric of our society, and in turn provide the significant financial support all sports will need in the difficult transition from dormant isolation to vibrancy across their communities.”

READ MORE

Six Nations window could move as countries work towards global calendar

More on this topic

Six Nations window could move as countries work towards global calendarSix Nations window could move as countries work towards global calendar

Pro14 sells 28% stake to private equity firmPro14 sells 28% stake to private equity firm

Ronan O'Gara: An ambitious dressing room shouldn’t be confused with a confession boxRonan O'Gara: An ambitious dressing room shouldn’t be confused with a confession box

Campaign helps John Cooney to take setbacks in his strideCampaign helps John Cooney to take setbacks in his stride


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Blades cut short suggestions of an ownership changeBlades cut short suggestions of an ownership change

Jaap Stam lands head coach role at FC CincinnatiJaap Stam lands head coach role at FC Cincinnati

Boxing chief appeals for patience from landlords after two clubs left homelessBoxing chief appeals for patience from landlords after two clubs left homeless

Lockdown makes Johnny Sexton realise he is not the retiring typeLockdown makes Johnny Sexton realise he is not the retiring type


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »