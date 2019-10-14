News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland fans set up Facebook page to help frantic ticket swaps

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:54 PM

Beleaguered Irish fans in Japan have set up a Facebook page to facilitate a quarter-final ticket exchange with their Japanese counterparts, as Ireland's failure to top Pool A has left presumptuous punters stranded.

The "RWC 2019 QF2/QF4 Ticket Exchange" event already has over 400 people listed as attending with fans scrambling for tickets to Saturday's game after buying tickets for Sunday's quarter-final tie in advance.

But with Ireland now playing the All Blacks on October 19th, Irish supporters are hoping for even more hospitality from the hosts in the form of a ticket swap.

Luckily, both quarter-finals take place in Tokyo, meaning both sets of fans should be able to meet.

The event description, written in English and Japanese, reads "Meet-up for Japanese and Irish Rugby fans looking to exchange RWC QF4 tickets (Japan v South Africa) @ Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo Sunday Oct 20th for QF2 tickets (Ireland v New Zealand) on Saturday 19th Oct also in Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo."

Former Irish international Bernard Jackman has already alerted the wider public to the existence of the page:

Among those scrambling for tickets are RTE presenter Jacqui Hurley, who made a plea on Twitter for anyone willing to trade tickets:

And Jackman was quick to respond with a link to the Facebook page!

Many more have taken to social media with the same problem, so hopefully the quick-thinkers who set up the page can help.

Ireland in a good place but All Blacks built for knockout rugby


TOPIC: RWC2019

