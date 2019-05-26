NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Injury rules Sean O'Brien out of World Cup

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 03:34 PM

Ireland's Sean O'Brien has been ruled out of the World Cup.

O'Brien missed Leinster's PRO14 final win over Glasgow Warriors on Saturday through injury, though he lifted the trophy in his suit.

He will now undergo surgery for a hip injury and will be out of action for six months. O'Brien is due to join London Irish from Leinster.

A statement from Leinster reads:

"Back row Seán O'Brien - who lifted the PRO14 trophy yesterday in Celtic Park on behalf of the 57 Leinster players that competed over the 23 game domestic season - will undergo surgery in the next few weeks for a hip injury and as a result will be ruled out of action for up to six months.

"As a result he has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Everyone at Leinster Rugby wishes Seán the very best of luck with his recovery and of course with his move to London Irish later in the year.

