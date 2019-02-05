Injury pile-up will road-test Schmidt’s emergency drill

Joe Schmidt is over three years into his attempt to arm his Ireland squad against the ravages of injury in time for the next World Cup, but the extent of his progress may well be road-tested in Murrayfield this weekend.

CJ Stander has, as expected, emerged as the most significant injury concern from last Saturday’s 32-20 opening Six Nations loss to England with the IRFU confirming that the back row will miss “up to four weeks” with a facial injury.

Such a timeframe, if it proves to be accurate, would include the next two Six Nations outings, away to Scotland then to Italy, and make Stander a contender again for the fourth round meeting, against the French in Dublin.

Stander’s brother-in-law was more forthcoming with details of the injury at the weekend, revealing that the Munster man had fractured a cheek and an eye socket and yet played on for over an hour before being replaced by Sean O’Brien.

The union has confirmed that Stander did not make medical staff aware of the nature or extent of his injury.

An admirable decision and shift from the player, but another example as to why player welfare issues can’t be left in the hands of those on the field.

“CJ is a big boy now, he is well able,” said Peter O’Mahony of his teammate’s injury.

“As you saw, it was a sore one, but he will rest up now for a few weeks and hopefully we’ll have him back in a couple of weeks, depending on a couple of factors, I suppose. That’s the job we’re in, unfortunately.”

Though a major loss, Schmidt does at least have plenty of eager deputies for Stander, given Ireland’s plentiful back row resources.

O’Brien is a live contender for the No 8 jersey, as is his Leinster teammate Jack Conan who didn’t make the matchday 23 first time around.

“I’m not going to sit here and pick the team but Seanie O’Brien, the name alone speaks for itself,” said O’Mahony.

A Lion, however many caps he has for Ireland. He’s been very important for us in the last few weeks, he’s been unlucky with injury here and there but there isn’t anybody more professional and a big-game player than Seanie O’Brien is.

O’Brien, though, has played just 71 minutes of rugby since mid-November.

Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock are Schmidt’s other options currently in camp.

Dan Leavy would be another but he hasn’t joined up with the squad as he continues his own return to full fitness having been omitted from the Six Nations squad.

Another man following that diligent path back to full fitness is Tadhg Beirne whose absence, and that of Ulster’s Iain Henderson, for the England game may now be compounded against Scotland if Devin Toner fails to recover in time.

Toner aggravated an ankle injury, one which Schmidt says he has been carrying for some time now, and that leaves James Ryan, Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane as the only fit second rows currently on the premises as no new players have been drafted in this week.

Toner, like Garry Ringrose, who reported a tight hamstring against the English, is being assessed further by the medical team and Keith Earls is to be managed through the early days of the week as he deals with a hip pointer issue that forced him off at half-time.

Andrew Conway brings up the last item on the casualty list. The wing-cum-full-back has returned to Munster where he will continue rehab on a tight calf which became apparent in training last Thursday.

Plenty there for Schmidt to be mulling over.