Frustrated Leo Cullen concerned after Leinster slip-up against Scarlets

By Alex Bywater

Scarlets 23 - 21 Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and captain Rhys Ruddock have demanded some consistency after they were beaten by the Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday night.

As they had done in their last-gasp opening-day win at Cardiff Blues, the defending GuinnessPRO14 and European champions played in fits and starts in Llanelli, but this time they came up short against a side that they got the better of in crucial moments last season.

Cullen was forced to settle for a losing bonus point despite seeing his team score three tries to the Scarlets’ two via Fergus McFadden, James Lowe and Ruddock.

“I’m a bit frustrated,” Cullen said. “We didn’t manage the game or execute well enough when we had Scarlets on the ropes and they are a good team, so we let them back into it.

“We managed to get over a slow start where I thought the Scarlets had a lot of pressure on us and there were a few early questionable decisions on the try line. The Scarlets had a man in the bin at the start of the second half, but we didn’t manage that period particularly well.”

Cullen’s captain in Llanelli, Ruddock, added: “We won from behind in Cardiff and we left it late again here but didn’t manage to get over the line. We need to dust ourselves down for the Dragons. It was a shame we couldn’t play for 80 minutes. We can’t just expect things to happen for us.”

Leinster were slow out of the blocks in both halves and it the end, this sluggishness proved costly.

Scarlets dominated the opening 10 minutes and Josh Murphy was sent to the sin bin early on.

The hosts finally broke through with man-of-the-match Ken Owens crossing for a try which Leigh Halfpenny converted.

At that stage, Leinster simply hadn’t got started, but they did manage to recover.

They went to the break 14-10 ahead. First, Ross Byrne pushed a penalty wide and then Rory O’Loughlin had a try ruled out for a forward pass by Jordan Larmour. Then, following a powerful Leinster driving maul which splintered the Scarlets’ pack, the ball was spread right where O’Loughlin’s wonderful floating pass allowed McFadden to dive over.

Byrne’s inch-perfect touchline conversion levelled the scores.

Scarlets regained the lead via a Halfpenny penalty following Ruddock’s high tackle on Blade Thomson, but Leinster weren’t behind for long.

They finished the second period like an express train. Persistent pressure saw Scarlets tighthead Samson Lee sin binned for killing the ball and Leinster finally broke through. Byrne’s pass sent Lowe over and the out-half nailed the kick.

This is where Cullen’s frustration comes. A man up and with momentum behind them, Leinster were again lacklustre when the game resumed.

Ultimately it meant Scarlets gained revenge for their defeats to Leinster in both last season’s Champions Cup semi-final and PRO14 final.

Halfpenny kicked two penalties and Byrne pushed a kick wide. Cullen unloaded his bench, but little errors at key moments held his team back and there is much more to come from this Leinster team just two games into the season.

Hadleigh Parkes’ stunning break sent scrum-half Gareth Davies over for the crucial try which Halfpenny improved.

Ruddock set-up a grandstand finish by crossing late on, Byrne kicking the goal, but Leinster couldn’t repeat the late drama they produced in Cardiff.

Now the focus turns to the Dragons, who will arrive at the RDS on Saturday. Leinster will be heavy favourites to get back to winning ways, with Cullen revealing he is set to recall some more big names.

Johnny Sexton could feature for the first time this season.

“How we managed the game in the 25 minutes or so at the start of the second half is what cost us,” said Cullen.

“We just had a bit of a mental lapse after going into the break with the ascendancy. There is lots to work on and we know we can get a lot better.

“We’ve used a good few players already and we have some more guys to come back into the equation for next week as well. We’ve had two very difficult fixtures away in Wales and we’ve got six points. We’re disappointed, but now the focus is on the Dragons which will be a totally different challenge back at the RDS.”

SCARLETS: Halfpenny; McNicholl (Nicholas 13), Fonotia (Asquith 66), Parkes, Prydie; Jones, G Davies; Evans (Price 39), Owens (capt) (Elias 71), Lee (Kruger 71), Ball (Rawlins 64), Cummins, Thomson, J Davies, Macleod (Kennedy 27) (Kruger 40-46).

LEINSTER: Larmour; McFadden, O’Loughlin (Tomane 66), Henshaw, Lowe; Byrne, Gibson-Park (McGrath 61); Healy (Dooley 54), Cronin (Tracy 54), Furlong (Porter 54), Toner, Nagle (Kearney 71), Murphy (Deegan 61), Ruddock, Conan

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)