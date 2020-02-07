Former Cork dual player Claire Keohane gets first Ireland start at fly-half

Youghal-native Claire Keohane will make her first Ireland start at fly-half in Sunday's Women’s Six Nations game against Wales.

The inter-county camogie and ladies footballer turned rugby star made her international debut as a replacement last week, and takes over from Ellen Murphy, who suffered a calf injury in the win over Scotland.

Adam Griggs makes three changes in all, with Eimear Considine returning from injury to make her first start of the tournament.

The Clare-native takes over at full-back as Lauren Delany moves to the wing, with Aoife Doyle named on the bench.

Judy Bobbett will make her Six Nations debut in the second-row, taking over from Nichola Fryday, while captain Ciara Griffin continues in the back-row.

Speaking in Friday's Examiner, Keohane said: “Is it the most important position on the field? I would more so argue that the players around you, as a ten, make you look better than you are.

“It is about everyone being on the same page. We’ve such clarity in our roles at the moment and you could see it in the first half against Scotland,” Keohane explained.

“We put in fantastic passages of play for about 20-25 minutes. You would be looking to build on that.

“If I do get the opportunity to play, I will hopefully slot right in there because the girls around me make it easy.

“For me as a 10, it’s about my distribution and being able to facilitate the girls around me. My job is about putting them in space and them then using their skills to the best of their ability. Being able to spot space as best as I can and being able to distribute the ball.

“That’s my role as a playmaker in Sevens. That has very much transitioned into my role in 15s.”

Ireland (v Wales, Women’s Six Nations Championship 2020, Energia Park, Dublin, Sunday, 8th February, kick-off 1pm)

15- Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

14 - Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

13 - Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

12 - Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

11 - Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht)

10 - Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

9 - Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

1 - Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2 - Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

3 - Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

4 - Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5 – Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

6 - Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Capt.

7 - Edel McMahon (Wasps/ Connacht / IQ Rugby)

8 - Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16 - Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

17 - Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

18 - Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galweigans/ Connacht)

19 - Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

20 - Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)

21 - Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

22 - Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

23 - Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

