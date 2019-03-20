Farrell to begin Irish reign with Scotland clash at Aviva

Andy Farrell will begin his reign as Ireland boss with a Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva.
The fixtures for the next two championships were announced today, with Ireland handed back to back home ties in 2020, against Scotland and Grand Slam champions Wales.
Farrell, who takes over from Joe Schmidt after the World Cup, will then take Ireland to Twickenham, before a home tie with Italy, finishing his maiden campaign with a visit to Paris.
In the 2021 championship, Ireland will open with a visit to Wales and will conclude that campaign by hosting England at the Aviva Stadium.
Here’s the @SixNationsRugby fixtures for 2020 and 2021 #GuinnessSixNations #TeamOfUs #shouldertoshoulder pic.twitter.com/FG8MxE8Iwf— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2019
Round 1
Wales v Italy, Sat 1 Feb, 2.15pm
Ireland v Scotland, Sat 1 Feb, 4.45pm
France v England, Sun 2 Feb, 3pm
Round 2
Ireland v Wales, Sat 8 Feb, 2.15pm
Scotland v England, Sat 8 Feb, 4.45pm
France v Italy, Sun 9 Feb, 3pm
Round 3
Italy v Scotland, Sat 22 Feb, 2.15pm
Wales v France, Sat 22 Feb, 4.45pm
England v Ireland, Sun 23 Feb, 3pm
Round 4
Ireland v Italy, Sat 7 Mar, 2.15pm
England v Wales, Sat 7 Mar, 4.45pm
Scotland v France, Sun 8 Mar, 3pm
Round 5
Wales v Scotland, Sat 14 Mar, 2.15pm
Italy v England, Sat 14 Mar, 4.45pm
France v Ireland, Sat 14 Mar, 8pm
Round 1
Italy v France, Sat 6 Feb, 2.15pm
England v Scotland, Sat 6 Feb, 4.45pm
Wales v Ireland, Sun 7 Feb, 3pm
Round 2
England v Italy, Sat 13 Feb, 2.15pm
Scotland v Wales, Sat 13 Feb, 4.45pm
Ireland v France, Sun 14 Feb, 3pm
Round 3
Italy v Ireland, Sat 27 Feb, 2.15pm
Wales v England, Sat 27 Feb, 4.45pm
France v Scotland, Sun 28 Feb, 3pm
Round 4
Italy v Wales, Sat 13 Mar, 2.15pm
England v France, Sat 13 Mar, 4.45pm
Scotland v Ireland, Sun 14 Mar, 3pm
Round 5
Scotland v Italy, Sat 20 Mar, 2.15pm
Ireland v England, Sat 20 Mar, 4.45pm
France v Wales, Sat 20 Mar, 8pm