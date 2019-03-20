Farrell to begin Irish reign with Scotland clash at Aviva

Andy Farrell will begin his reign as Ireland boss with a Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva.

The fixtures for the next two championships were announced today, with Ireland handed back to back home ties in 2020, against Scotland and Grand Slam champions Wales.

Farrell, who takes over from Joe Schmidt after the World Cup, will then take Ireland to Twickenham, before a home tie with Italy, finishing his maiden campaign with a visit to Paris.

In the 2021 championship, Ireland will open with a visit to Wales and will conclude that campaign by hosting England at the Aviva Stadium.

Six Nations 2020

Round 1

Wales v Italy, Sat 1 Feb, 2.15pm

Ireland v Scotland, Sat 1 Feb, 4.45pm

France v England, Sun 2 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

Ireland v Wales, Sat 8 Feb, 2.15pm

Scotland v England, Sat 8 Feb, 4.45pm

France v Italy, Sun 9 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

Italy v Scotland, Sat 22 Feb, 2.15pm

Wales v France, Sat 22 Feb, 4.45pm

England v Ireland, Sun 23 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

Ireland v Italy, Sat 7 Mar, 2.15pm

England v Wales, Sat 7 Mar, 4.45pm

Scotland v France, Sun 8 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

Wales v Scotland, Sat 14 Mar, 2.15pm

Italy v England, Sat 14 Mar, 4.45pm

France v Ireland, Sat 14 Mar, 8pm

Six Nations 2021

Round 1

Italy v France, Sat 6 Feb, 2.15pm

England v Scotland, Sat 6 Feb, 4.45pm

Wales v Ireland, Sun 7 Feb, 3pm

Round 2

England v Italy, Sat 13 Feb, 2.15pm

Scotland v Wales, Sat 13 Feb, 4.45pm

Ireland v France, Sun 14 Feb, 3pm

Round 3

Italy v Ireland, Sat 27 Feb, 2.15pm

Wales v England, Sat 27 Feb, 4.45pm

France v Scotland, Sun 28 Feb, 3pm

Round 4

Italy v Wales, Sat 13 Mar, 2.15pm

England v France, Sat 13 Mar, 4.45pm

Scotland v Ireland, Sun 14 Mar, 3pm

Round 5

Scotland v Italy, Sat 20 Mar, 2.15pm

Ireland v England, Sat 20 Mar, 4.45pm

France v Wales, Sat 20 Mar, 8pm