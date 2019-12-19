News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Double celebration on the cards for rebounding Roux

By John Fallon
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 06:10 AM

A week which started with a recall to the Irish squad is set to end in further celebration for Quinn Roux when he makes his 100th appearance for Connacht on Saturday against Munster.

A win over the Reds would crown a memorable week for the 29-year-old who channeled the disappointment over his World Cup omission into a string of superb displays for Connacht this season.

Those displays have been enough for Andy Farrell to draft him back into the Ireland squad, with Connacht second row colleague Ultan Dillane also getting a recall after missing the World Cup cut.

Roux, who made his Irish debut against his native South Africa in 2016, won the last of his 12 caps against Wales last March and having also featured against Italy, Scotland and England in the Six Nations, Roux had genuine expectations of heading to Japan. That didn’t materialise but his displays in the engine room for a Connacht side enjoying a good season has seen him back into the international fold.

“I said this season I would focus on myself, I won’t worry too much about other players and how they are performing because it is just distracting me. I was saying I am going to focus on what I can do and be the best version of myself.

“If I can do that and get picked for Ireland I will be very happy. And if I do that and don’t get picked for Ireland I will still be content because all I worry about is the way I perform and if my Connacht teammates and Connacht coach is happy about that, that is all I need. I am really happy to be back in there.

“I won’t read too much into it before the actual Six Nations squad is announced but I am delighted.”

The Pretoria native, who joined Leinster in 2012, initially came to the Sportsground on a loan deal at the start of the 2014-15 campaign but this evolved into a permanent move and he’s about to hit 100 appearances for Connacht in his sixth season in Galway.

“I thought about it last night. It is a big milestone playing 100 times. But it is almost a bit more special when you think about it, I have got an opportunity to play for Connacht how many times.

That is a way better way to think about it. I have been given the jersey 100 times to wear, and go and represent the club and my teammates and the people of Galway and Connacht.

"It is really special and I am really looking forward to it if I get selected.”

Connacht’s last-gasp win over Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup at the weekend sees them going into the festive derbies on a high and Roux knows they will face a big test against a Munster side who are just a point ahead of them at the top of Conference B.

“It’s always a big one, especially up front, it is always a huge challenge. And it is a good way to measure and see where you are at. We are really looking forward to it.

“Saturday’s win was really good for confidence. There is a good buzz around the squad. We know this week will be a tougher challenge again.

“And we need to be really well prepared for that,” added Roux.

Minister tells committee FAI sought €18m 'bailout' from the State

