Dates and times for Champions Cup quarter-finals revealed

The dates and times have been confirmed for the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Munster's match at Edinburgh will be played on Saturday, March 30, - with a 12.45pm kick-off at Murrayfield.

The all Irish clash of Leinster and Ulster has a 5.45pm start on the same day at the Aviva Stadium.

Saracens will face Glasgow at Allianz Park at 3.15pm.

The final last-eight clash will take place on Sunday, March 31, where Racing 92 host their French rivals Toulouse in Paris at 3.15pm.

Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sale at A-J Bell Stadium will have a 7.45pm kick-off time on Friday, March 29.

Here are the Heineken Champions Cup fixtures in full:

Saturday, March 30

QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Munster Rugby, BT Murrayfield (12.45pm)

QF 1: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (3.15pm)

QF 3: Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Aviva Stadium (5.45pm)

Sunday, March 31

QF 4: Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena (4.15pm)

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the winner of QF 2: Edinburgh Rugby v Munster Rugby

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Racing 92 v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 20/21 April)

2019 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 11; St James’ Park, Newcastle (5.00pm)

Here are the Challenge Cup fixtures in full:

Friday, March 29

QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby, AJ Bell Stadium (7.45pm)

Saturday, March 30

QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, Sixways (8.15pm)

Sunday, March 31

QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre (1.45pm)

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints (7pm)

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints will play the winner of QF 2: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

(Matches to be played on 19/20/21 April)

2019 Challenge Cup final: Friday, May 10; St James’ Park, Newcastle (7.45pm)