Connacht unveil €30m redevelopment for Sportsground

Connacht Rugby have announced a €30m redevelopment plan for the Sportsground Stadium.

The development will include a new stadium with a 12,000 capacity, a new high-performance centre and will maintain the existing greyhound racing track.

The arrangement with their co-tenants, the Irish Greyhound Board, will ensure that rugby fixtures and greyhound racing events will continue at the venue.

CEO of Connacht Rugby, Willie Ruane, said: “A key pillar of the vision for Connacht Rugby, Grassroots to Green Shirts, is to deliver facilities that match our ambition. The arrangement we have reached with the IGB, paves the way for the delivery of modern fit for purpose facilities to sustain the Sportsground as the home of club and professional rugby in the province.

"The plans for the stadium redevelopment also include a high-performance training centre to provide both our existing professional players as well as our emerging talent access to appropriate facilities to enable them to fulfil their potential and go on to perform at the highest level.

"We have already been in contact with local residents on our plans and will be hosting a full public consultation in the coming weeks."

"In tandem with the planning process we will be submitting an application under the Government’s Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund. Independent economic research carried out in 2016, found that Connacht Rugby contributes €34.4 million to the regional economy.

"The delivery of this project will increase that contribution and provide a beacon for regional development in the West of Ireland. Our vision is to ensure that the province has a stadium which future generations of sports stars, supporters and all the people of the West of Ireland can be immensely proud of.”

The IRFU CEO, Phillip Browne, said: “The Sportsground has been the home of rugby in Connacht since 1927 and it is fitting that as the team develops the ground does too.

"The province has made huge progress on and off the field, and the development of these facilities will sustain Connacht Rugby into the future.

"A high-performance training centre and a modern stadium are important for the future of rugby in the West of Ireland and the IRFU is fully supportive of, and looks forward to, the development of this exciting project.”