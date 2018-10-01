Home»Sport

Connacht signing's move in doubt after New Zealand court appearance over domestic abuse incident

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 05:32 PM
By Stephen Barry

Connacht and the IRFU say they're "aware of media reports" concerning a court appearance by their star signing Sevu Reece.

Reece is due to move to Galway next month after completing the current season with Waikato, but that move now hangs in the balance.

Sevu Reece scoring a try for Waikato in 2016. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Marty Melville

The New Zealand Herald reports that Reece was today "granted a discharge without conviction over a domestic violence incident that left his partner bloodied and bruised".

The judge said a conviction would have ended Reece's contract in Ireland, which would be out of proportion to the seriousness of the offending.

A heavily intoxicated Reece chased his girlfriend and dragged her to the ground during an argument on July 1. He pleaded guilty to the assault.

The judge, however, accepted that the victim had forgiven Reece, they were in counselling and Reece had been sober for three months because of an admitted drink problem.

The 21-year-old Fijian winger was ordered to pay his victim $750 within 28 days for harm reparation.

Connacht say they are "currently seeking to clarify information around the situation prior to commenting further on the matter".


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Jarrad Butler serving up a treat for Connacht

Ciarán Gaffney on the injury which almost left him paralysed

Bundee Aki leads the way as Connacht down Scarlets

Connacht secure rousing win over Scarlets

More in this Section

'Check for termites': Watch this baseball player’s bat break in his hands on a swing and a miss

Hamilton prepared to return winning favour to Bottas

Some of my players care more than others, says Mourinho

Police investigating as linesman bloodied by object thrown from Rangers fans' stand


Breaking Stories

The acts at Hard Working Class Heroes that caught our eye

2 minutes with Jack Monroe – who can’t stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

6 of the best pieces of home fitness equipment to fit into your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »