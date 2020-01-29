News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clongowes Wood record emphatic 20-point win over Terenure

By Daire Walsh
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Clongowes Wood College 34 Terenure College 14

Clongowes Wood College issued a serious statement of intent at Donnybrook today as they stormed to an emphatic 20-point victory at the expense of Terenure College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup opening round.

Things had initially looked bright for Dan Parkinson’s Terenure with Barra Dignam pouncing for a deadlock-breaking try on 22 minutes.

However, Clongowes immediately restored parity through Jack Kearney’s converted effort and a routine Oisin Devitt penalty subsequently offered them a 10-7 interval bufffer.

On the resumption, Clongowes skipper Calum Dowling touched down either side of a superb five-pointer from outside centre Peter Maher.

While Jack Whelan responded for ‘Nure in the closing-quarter, it was a mere consolation for the 10-time champions.

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: C Dowling 2 tries, J Kearney, P Maher try each, O Devitt 2 pens, 4 cons.

Scorers for Terenure College: B Dignam, J Whelan try, M Lynch 2 cons.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: R Morrin; M Spillane, P Maher, C Grimes, S Sexton; C Reilly, O Devitt; L McMahon, E Cumbers, B Dooley; J Kearney, T Mulcair; E O’Boyle, C Dowling, D McCormack.

Replacements: J Coonan for Reilly (48), K Fitzpatrick for Mulcair (57), R O’Regan for McMahon, H Hogan for Cumbers, E Carr for Dooley, H O’Neill for O’Boyle (all 60), J Carroll for Dowling (66), H MacGoey for Devitt (68).

TERENURE COLLEGE: P Kidd; O Lydon, H O’Donoghue, M McGetrick-Stafford, B Dignam; M Lynch, L Nolan; S Daly, M Russell, A Byrne; R Byrne, TJ Durran; D Brooks, T Farrelly, A Dempsey.

Replacements: C Doyle for R Byrne (48), J Whelan for Dignam (52), Y Fernandez Vilar for Lydon, E Holohan for Russell (both 55), J Doyle for Brooks (60), H Cullinan for Daly (66), A Smith for Nolan, Y Spellman for A Byrne (both 68).

Referee: B MacNiece (LRR).

