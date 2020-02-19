Caelan Doris on bench in unchanged Ireland side for England clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an unchanged team to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday.

There is a single change on the bench with Caelan Doris replacing Leinster's Max Deegan to earn his second cap after his injury-hit debut against Scotland in the first Six Nations game of the campaign.

Captain Johnny Sexton is named in the half-backs alongside Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw start their ninth Test match as the midfield partnership.

Jordan Larmour lines out at fullback with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start a third consecutive Test match with Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the row. CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier make up the backrow combination.

The replacements are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Keith Earls.

Tom O'Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their PRO14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

Ireland team v England:

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)

20. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster)

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

23. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)