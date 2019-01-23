Brian O'Driscoll: Only one England player would make the Ireland team

Brian O'Driscoll says most England players would struggle to get into the Ireland rugby team.

Both squads are training in Portugal this week as the countdown continues to their Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

Dismissing the likes of Owen Farrell, Dylan Hartley and Maro Itoje, O'Driscoll feels Billy Vunipola would be the only English player to make Joe Schmidt's starting 15.

"I was asked what England player, if I could pick one, would I want to bring across," he said on OTB AM.

"I went through the whole team and the journalist said: 'So, that's none.'

"I backtracked because I didn't want him to say 'none' in his article, so I told him a fit Manu Tuliangi [would] but I don't think you're dropping either of our guys [for him].

"Even the second row, James Ryan, for me, he's in, that's it. Dev Toner for your line-out and now what he's doing around the park.

"Our front row... their hooker is certainly no better than Rory Best, whatever their option is there, no way.

"Back row, maybe Billy would have been the choice."

Ireland kick off their Six Nations campaign against England in Dublin on February 2.