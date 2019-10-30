Boks can bank on Munster support

There are so many connections between Munster and Saturday’s finalists in the World Cup final that interest in the outcome on this side of the world could hardly be greater.

Not alone are Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber, Aled Walters and Felix Jones directly central to South Africa’s challenge for a third world title but, back in Munster, Johann van Graan, JP Ferreira, CJ Stander, Jean Kleyn, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete and Keynon Knox are all keeping their fingers crossed that the Springboks can pull off a shock result and put one over on England.

Even then, the English can lay claim to John Mitchell, their defence coach and a New Zealander who played for Garryowen in Limerick in the hey-day of the All-Ireland League.

And Mitchell even plied his trade as a defence coach in South Africa with the Lions in Super Rugby before being replaced by Ferreira.

“I have a very close connection with Mitch,” says Ferreira.

“We worked together at the start of 2010, we actually won a Currie Cup together in 2011. I am still on speaking terms with Mitch so we text one another and have good chats.

Obviously I have been in connection with him and we also met up when we played Gloucester last season in the Champions Cup. And I knew that he played in Limerick with Garryowen.

"He told me about a pub I have to go to but I think it’s closed down”.

Ferreira was his customary good natured self yesterday, not least because his two-year contract with Munster has been extended until 2022.

And also because he clearly cannot wait for Saturday’s final while also emotionally hoping for a third triumph for his native country.

“It’s exciting, I’ve actually had goose bumps,” said Ferreira.

“I’ve got a few videos on my phone that people have sent from home, South African people in tears about the success that the Springboks are having.

"The difficulties we are going through at the moment, they have said it so many times in the last week leading up to the semi-final and to the final this week... they are not just doing it for themselves but they are doing it for the country.

"It’s massive for the country.

“For South Africa, the World Cup final will be really good, I’m really happy for them. There are a lot of difficulties in the country at the moment and I really hope that this can bring the nation together again, 100%, this is more than a rugby match.”

South Africa’s 1995 World Cup triumph has been highlighted for millions by the contribution of the great Nelson Mandela wearing a number 6 Springbok jersey when presenting the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar.

And it is also recalled for the way aeroplanes were flown over the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg as a celebration of a famous victory. And Ferreira revealed that his family happened to be involved!

“I have a little connection with that World Cup as my step father flew the Boeing over Ellis Park,” he said. “Billy Fourie, he was co-pilot then.”

The fact that former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus has spearheaded the Springboks road to the World Cup and that he recently brought Felix Jones on board has further heightened interest in the final.

And JP confirmed for the Red Army that there could hardly be a happier place for Jones to renew his career his surprise and for many his unsatisfactory departure from the province..

“There is one thing that’s part of the South African culture, you get accepted very quickly,” Ferreira declared.

“I’m sure they have accepted him really quickly in the short space of time they have had. But I also know that Jonesey probably would have accepted them as well.

I think Aled Walters, the conditioning coach, makes it easy for him, and then obviously Rassie and Jacques, that he worked with before.

"I think it’s seamless on the coaching front. I have spoken to Felix while he is in Japan and he said the lads are champions.”

Ferreira’s contract extension also confirms how happy is at Munster:

“Yeah, 100%. I have had an enjoyable almost 24 months. Munster and the all Ireland connection has been unbelievable and they have really looked after me and my family.”