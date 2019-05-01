NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ruby Walsh retires from racing after 'a remarkable and brilliant career'

By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Ruby Walsh has announced he has retired from racing.

The 39-year-old from Co Kildare made the announcement today after he won the Punchestown Gold Cup riding Kemboy.

It was another one-two finish for trainer Willie Mullins, with Al Boum Photo finishing second in an enthralling sprint finish.

"I'm finished," Ruby declared in a post-race interview.

President Michael D Higgins was among those extending their congratulations to Mr Walsh for an illustrious career which spanned more than two decades.

"I have written to Ruby, to congratulate him on a remarkable and brilliant career, and to thank him for his outstanding contributions, not only to racing but also to Ireland’s reputation abroad," he said.

Since he first came to prominence through his win in the Grand National 19 years ago, Ruby has ridden more horses to victory than any rider in modern history and his track record, a veritable testament to Ruby’s talent, skill and determination, will take some time to beat.

President Higgins also commended Mr Walsh's family and supporters and thanked him for representing Ireland.

Racing pundits reacted to the shock announcement, saying it "was great he went out on a high."

More to follow...

More on this topic

Breen takes battle to Shanghai

Delta Work to ensure good start to week for punters

Dream can cap great season with another win

Winters in double form

KEYWORDS

Ruby Walsh

More in this Section

Judd Trump in complete control against Stephen Maguire

Rain will suit Bellshill, but Photo clearly the one to beat

5 things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax

‘I felt his soul departed at that moment’: Remembering Ayrton Senna 25 years later


Lifestyle

A Humble opinion on how to save the planet

A Question of Taste: Lorna Moore

Wish List: Eight top buys of the week

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »