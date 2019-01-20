NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Ride of the season': Waterford jockey produces miraculous recovery to win race

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 07:35 PM
By Stephen Barry

A Waterford jockey produced a miraculous recovery on his way to victory at a point-to-point meet in Killeagh today.

Mikey Sweeney was leading at the last fence when a major error sent him flying off the favourite, Ask Heather.

It looked an impossible situation but the novice rider from Cappoquin somehow clung on to climb back on board Declan Queally's horse.

The amazing feat was completed as his mount picked up to retake the lead from Fort Worth Texas on the run to the line.

It was hailed as "the ride of the season" by the commentator, and who could disagree with that?

The photos from Healy Racing make it look all the more impressive as Ask Heather noses the ground before Sweeney somehow rights himself.


