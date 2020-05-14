News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Guineas to take centre stage in planned bumper return for racing

Anita Chambers
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Guineas to take centre stage in planned bumper return for racing

Racing in Britain is set for a high-profile return when it resumes, with provisional plans to stage the 2000 and 1000 Guineas on the first weekend in June remaining unchanged following the UK Government’s announcement earlier this week that professional sport cannot restart before June 1.

The British Horseracing Authority had initially inked in Guineas trials on the penultimate weekend in May under its “best-case scenario” planning outlined earlier this month, but with racing unable to restart as quickly as hoped, Classic contenders will head to Newmarket without a prep run.

The 2000 Guineas remains in its slot on June 6, with the 1000 Guineas 24 hours later, although all plans remain subject the Government giving sport clearance to resume behind closed doors.

Royal Ascot is also still set for its scheduled position of June 16-20, although “some changes to the order of races” at the meeting are likely, details of which “will be confirmed as soon as possible”.

The Derby and Oaks will be scheduled for July 4, with the Eclipse moved back a day to the Sunday (July 5). The BHA said that “under these circumstances, the Eclipse would be restricted to four-years-old and upwards”.

The 10-furlong Classic Trial, the Snowdrop Stakes over a mile and the six-furlong Pavilion Stakes, which often serves as a trial for the Commonwealth Cup, will all be run between June 3 and 4 under the revised timetable.

June 5 is also set to be a bumper day of action with the Lingfield Derby and Oaks Trials and Group One Coronation Cup programmed alongside the Abernant, Brigadier Gerard and Paradise Stakes.

However, the BHA reiterated that “the exact timetable for the resumption of racing will remain subject to agreement from Government and an assessment by public health officials of the risks posed by the virus at that time” and warned “any changes to the timetable are likely to have an impact on the programme for Pattern and Listed races”.

A provisional schedule for the first seven days of non-Pattern races was released last week and the BHA anticipate the release of further details later this week, as well as a provisional race programme for the second seven-day period.

The BHA added that Pattern and Listed races will now also be open to international runners.

More on this topic

Ruby Walsh: Testing key to recovery in sport and societyRuby Walsh: Testing key to recovery in sport and society

Davy Russell: I’d wear a black bag in the car and jump in the sauna. Then stop at Supermacs. Pure madness.Davy Russell: I’d wear a black bag in the car and jump in the sauna. Then stop at Supermacs. Pure madness.

Noel Meade: 'Always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated'Noel Meade: 'Always hoping you’ll have a Grade 1 horse keeps you motivated'

Horse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption dateHorse racing talks with government 'ongoing' over resumption date


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

EFL clubs will not return to training until May 25 at earliestEFL clubs will not return to training until May 25 at earliest

Ferrari sizing up Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian VettelFerrari sizing up Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian Vettel

PGA Tour confident overseas-based players will compete in United StatesPGA Tour confident overseas-based players will compete in United States

Mikey Sheehy: Micko destitched the Puma strip and painted on the three stripesMikey Sheehy: Micko destitched the Puma strip and painted on the three stripes


Lifestyle

A good morning routine can set you up for the day – but where to start? Liz Connor finds out how wellness pros approach it.Start as you mean to go on ... Here's how wellbeing experts start their day

From far-flung cabins to off-grid retreats, these are the great escapes where you can really get away from it all, says Sarah Marshall.If you have secretly enjoyed the lockdown here's how to embrace isolation further on your next holiday

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »