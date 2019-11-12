News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle buys half-brother to winning machine Altior

Kevin Doyle, right, and his new foal. Pictures: Healy Racing
By Darren Norris

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 07:42 PM

Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle flashed the cash at Tattersalls today, shelling out €155,000 to buy a half-brother to winning machine Altior.

Doyle's big purchase will have his work cut to emulate his sibling, a horse unbeaten in his last 19 races, but the fact his sire is none other than dual Derby winner Camelot bodes well for his prospects.

And Wexford native Doyle, who retired from soccer in September 2017 due to ongoing concussion issues after winning 64 caps for his country, is understandably thrilled with his new purchase.

"He's Altior's half brother and he's by Camelot so there's nothing not to like about him," he told Tattersalls Ireland.

"For a June foal he was quite big so I'm delighted to get him, he's a lovely looking foal. Things like this don't come on the market too often. There was a few people interested in him and I'm just delighted to get him."


Asked what the immediate future holds for his new investment, Doyle replied: "He'll be a home, he'll be at home on the farm in Wexford, we'll be looking after him and feeding him well and hoping he grows into a nice three-year-old and he'll be back on sale in a couple of years time."

Doyle added: "This is like a full-time hobby. It's evolved, I really enjoy it.

"You finish playing and it's fantastic to have something straight away that interests and occupies me and keeps me excited every day to get up and deal with the different mares we have at home and the different jobs that need to be done."

