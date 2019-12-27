News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

A Plus Tard gets the better of Chacun Pour Soi

A Plus Tard gets the better of Chacun Pour Soi
A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore after their win. Photo Healy Racing
By Alan Magee - PA
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:28 PM

A Plus Tard inflicted a surprise defeat on Chacun Pour Soi in the Paddy’s Rewards Club “Loyalty’s Dead, Live For Rewards” Chase at Leopardstown.

Chacun Pour Soi was unbeaten in two previous outings for Willie Mullins – and having claimed the notable scalp of Defi Du Seuil at the Punchestown Festival, he was the 8-15 favourite for his seasonal reappearance.

With his stable companions Cadmium and Great Field ensuring a strong gallop in front, Chacun Pour Soi travelled kindly in behind under Paul Townend and moved ominously to the lead after jumping the second fence from home.

However, Rachael Blackmore covered the move aboard the Henry de Bromhead-trained Cheltenham Festival winner A Plus Tard – who finished second in last month’s Fortria Chase at Navan – and the pair settled down to fight it out in the straight.

There was little to choose between the pair jumping the final obstacle, but with the benefit of a recent outing, A Plus Tard (4-1) finished the stronger and passed the post almost four lengths to the good.

RaceBets cut the winner to 4-1 from 33-1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March, a race his trainer has previously won with Sizing Europe (2011) and Special Tiara (2017), and 7-1 from 16-1 for the Ryanair Chase.

De Bromhead said: “He had some great runs last year as a novice and I was happy with his first run back this season. We knew he’d come on plenty for it, but the favourite was so impressive last year it looked like he’d be difficult to beat over this trip.

“I wasn’t convinced this was our trip, but the softened ground helped and he jumped great.

“We’ll probably enter him now in the Champion Chase, but in my head he was always going for the Ryanair.

“I think ground would come into play as regards plans (for Cheltenham). He’ll probably come back for the two-mile race here in February.”

It was a second Grade One at the meeting for De Bromhead and Blackmore after the victory of Notebook on the opening day.

De Bromhead added: “Rachael always seems to be in the right place at the right time and she just keeps riding winners. She’s a pleasure to work with and wants it as much as all of us.

“We’re very lucky to have her.”

More on this topic

ROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finishROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finish

Melon strikes as City Island disappoints at LeopardstownMelon strikes as City Island disappoints at Leopardstown

Clan Des Obeaux wins again to give Nicholls 11th King GeorgeClan Des Obeaux wins again to give Nicholls 11th King George

Fabulous Faugheen rolls back the years to beat Samcro at LimerickFabulous Faugheen rolls back the years to beat Samcro at Limerick

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh RamblersEx-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at BournemouthMikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at Bournemouth

Lampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering formLampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering form

Ancelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at EvertonAncelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at Everton


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »