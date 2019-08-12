Quirke's Football Podcast: Kerry's leaders deliver but fresh approach needed for Gavin's 'Avengers'

Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Ronan McCarthy review the All-Ireland finals with Mike Quirke and Tony Leen.
In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.
- Have Kerry got defenders after all?
- But different horses needed for the Dublin course
- The validation of Tommy Walsh's pain
- How Walsh told Fitzmaurice his Kerry story wasn't over
- Who will ref the final? Is David Gough compromised?
- How JIm Gavin flicked the switch to unleash marauding Dubs
- The Hill 16 factor
- The making of the current Dubs in 2016
- How Mayo's fatigue kicked in when they were pushed to the cliff-edge
And much more in an hour of fascinating football chat.