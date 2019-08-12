News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Quirke's Football Podcast: Kerry's leaders deliver but fresh approach needed for Gavin's 'Avengers'

Monday, August 12, 2019 - 02:42 PM

Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Ronan McCarthy review the All-Ireland finals with Mike Quirke and Tony Leen.

- Have Kerry got defenders after all?

- But different horses needed for the Dublin course

- The validation of Tommy Walsh's pain

- How Walsh told Fitzmaurice his Kerry story wasn't over

- Who will ref the final? Is David Gough compromised?

- How JIm Gavin flicked the switch to unleash marauding Dubs

- The Hill 16 factor

- The making of the current Dubs in 2016

- How Mayo's fatigue kicked in when they were pushed to the cliff-edge

And much more in an hour of fascinating football chat.

