Where does your club rank? Cork GAA confirms grading for 2020 Championships

Cork GAA chiefs have published its club-by-club rankings table which will form the basis for new county championship structures from 2020 on.

The rankings for 52 football and 60 hurling teams are based on a championship performance 'points' system over the past four seasons with the teams divided into nine grades across both codes for 2020. The grades will be reduced to eight - four hurling and four football - in 2022.

The new system is part of a widespread championship shake-up in Cork, undertaken by a Strategic Review Committee, and will be in place initially for the next two years. It will feature 24 senior and 24 intermediate teams across two grades of each.

The draw for the 2020 championships takes place Tuesday night at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Examiner Sport's Facebook page.

In each grade, there will be three groups of four teams playing in a round-robin league system with three teams to emerge into the quarter-finals.

UCC, Cork IT, and the divisions in Cork will play off to a winner, leaving one to enter the championship proper at a preliminary quarter-final stage.

The top 12 football clubs in the county are led by Nemo Rangers, and followed by St. Finbarr's, Carbery Rangers, Ballincollig, Castlehaven, Valley Rovers, Douglas, Newcestown, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers, Bishopstown and Carrigaline. They will compete in a new Premier Senior Football Championship (PSFC).

The second senior tier will be called the Senior A Football Championship (SAFC), and the top-ranked team in the grade is Skibbereen's O'Donovan Rossa, who will be joined by Kiskeam, Dohenys, St. Nicholas, Fermoy, Mallow, Clyda Rovers, St. Michael's, Eire Óg, Bantry Blues, Ballingeary and Bandon. Aghada were graded Senior A Football by virtue of points registered at SFC in 2016 and 2017, but have been regraded to Premier Intermediate for 2020 on request.

Football's third grade is the Premier IFC, and the 2020 championship will feature Naomh Aban, Newmarket, Macroom, Kanturk, Na Piarsaigh, Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St. Vincent's, Castletownbere, Aghada, Knocknagree and Gabriel Rangers.

The Intermediate A grade will see 16 teams compete for honours in 2020 - Mitchelstown, Aghabullogue, Rockchapel, Millstreet, St Finbarr's, Glanworth, Kildorrery, Dromtarriffe, Ballydesmond, Mayfield, Glanmire, Glenville, Kinsale, Adrigole, Ballinora and Kilshannig, this year's JAFC champions.

In hurling, Glen Rovers are the No 1-ranked team in the county based on 2016-2019 and will compete at Premier Senior (PSHC) level next year against Midleton, Blackrock, Erins Own, Sarsfields, St. Finbarr's, Douglas, Na Piarsaigh, Bishopstown, Newtownshandrum, Carrigtwohill and Ballyhea.

The Senior A grade (SAHC) rankings are led by Bandon, who will be joined by Newcestown, Ballymartle, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Charleville, Kanturk, Fr. O'Neill's, Mallow, Kilworth, Fermoy and Cloyne.

Hurling's revised Premier Intermediate grade (PIHC) will comprise of Inniscarra, Courcey Rovers, Valley Rovers, Ballinhassig, Carrigaline, Blarney, Castlelyons, Watergrasshill, Aghada, Ballincollig, Blackrock and Youghal, whose PIHC points were doubled by virtue of the fact that they were in a higher grade (SHC) for half of the grading period.

The fourth tier of Cork championship hurling will feature Eire Óg, Kildorrery, Cloughduv, Sarsfields, Mayfield, Aghabullogue, Glen Rovers, Dungourney, Meelin, Douglas, Midleton and Argideen Rangers.

A fifth grade, the 'Lower' Intermediate grade, is in place for 2020 and features Kilbrittain, Tracton, Castlemartyr, St Finbarrs, Barryroe, St. Catherine's, Grenagh, Ballymartle, Ballygarvan, Milford, Dripsey and Russell Rovers.

Any clubs unsuccessful over the next two years will revert to a revamped and enhanced junior competition in 2022.

In a four-team group with three games each, Game 1 would take place in April, Game 3 would take place in August and Game 2 would take place in July if neither team had Cork senior players. That game would take place in August if either had player(s) involved with the Cork seniors.

Relegation between the grades will operate on a ‘one up, one down’ system each year apart from the end of 2021, when five teams will be relegated from football's fourth grade (IAFC) to Junior and all teams remaining in hurling's fifth grade (LIHC), as mentioned, will be relegated to Junior.