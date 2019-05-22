NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Waterford's Philip Mahony suffers broken tibia

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 10:05 AM

Philip Mahony’s Munster championship is over after it was confirmed the Waterford defender broke his tibia in Sunday’s Round 2 defeat to Tipperary.

The Ballygunner man faces eight to 10 weeks on the sideline after sustaining the shinbone injury, which ended his involvement in Semple Stadium in the 55th minute when he was replaced by Kieran Bennett.

It’s the second serious leg injury 28-year-old Mahony has suffered in the last five years.

In 2014, he sustained a double leg fracture as well as a dislocated ankle in a club championship game against Ardmore.

