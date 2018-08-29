Waterford ‘making progress’ in hurling manager search

Waterford are “making progress” in their search to find a new senior hurling manager, according to county board chairman Paddy Joe Ryan.

It is now over 10 weeks since Derek McGrath called time on his five-year tenure, but the post remains vacant after former Cork selector Pat Ryan and two-time All-Ireland winning Cuala manager Mattie Kenny, for various reasons, opted against succeeding McGrath.

Paddy Joe Ryan, who is part of the four-man selection committee, along with county board secretary Pat Flynn, treasurer John Jackson, and vice-chairman Sean O’Regan, said they “would be disappointed if the position is not filled soon”.

An appointment, however, is unlikely to be made in time for the September meeting of the county board, with the committee continuing to meet prospective candidates.

The new man won’t get much of a chance to study club form as the Waterford senior hurling championship is already down to the semi-final stage.

“We hope to have the position filled sooner rather than later,” Ryan asserted.

We are making progress and although it is 10 weeks or so since Derek announced he was stepping down, we are under no serious panic. There is time. It is imperative we find the correct person and the appointment is in no way rushed.

The Waterford chairman said the selection committee was in constant contact with two representatives from the playing squad.

Ryan refused to be drawn on which individuals were in contention for the post, but it is believed Sean Power recently met with officials.

Power steered the county to All-Ireland minor and U21 glory in 2013 and 2016 respectively. He has served as U21 manager for the past three years.

The board are also speaking with interested parties from inside and outside the county in relation to the vacant senior football post. Tom McGlinchey resigned in July after four years at the helm.