Watch live: Last two All-Ireland champions, Limerick and Tipperary, clash in Munster Hurling League

By Sports Desk Staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 04:00 PM

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League continues this evening with the clash of the last two All-Ireland champions.

Limerick host Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in a repeat of the 2019 Munster final with Anthony Daly joining Colm O'Connor in the commentary box.

Our build-up will begin ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

The stream will appear here when we go live. For mobile users who can't view the stream, you can watch it on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

TOPIC: GAA

