News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch as Kieran Donaghy's penalty seals Stacks' shootout win in Kerry League final

Watch as Kieran Donaghy's penalty seals Stacks' shootout win in Kerry League final
By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 08:59 PM

Kerry County League Division 1 final: Austin Stacks 1-10 Rathmore 1-10 (Austin Stacks win 4-3 on pens after extra-time)

It took a penalty shootout to separate Austin Stacks and Rathmore at a cold Rathbeg on Sunday with Kieran Donaghy scoring the decisive penalty in the first shootout to decide a Kerry club game.

Rathmore’s County Board delegate Donal Murphy - father of Kerry star Paul - described playing a final ten days before Christmas as lunacy.

“It was a dramatic finish to a captivating game but in my opinion it is total lunacy to be dragging players out in the middle of December.”

Stacks dominated the opening half and raced 1-6 to 0-3 clear by the 25th minute with Fiachna Mangan getting the goal in the second minute and wing-forward Michael O’Donnell kicking some fine points along with efforts from Dylan Casey, Michael O’Gara and midfielder Joseph O’Connor.

Chrissy Spiers scored all of Rathmore’s points but they were boosted by a 25th-minute goal from Shane Ryan. However, late points from Sean Quilter and man of the match Michael O’Donnell saw Stacks retire 1-8 to 1-3 in front.

Stacks faced the lively breeze in the second half and also had to contend with Aidan O’Mahony, who was introduced at half-time to cover Donaghy.

Stacks were reduced to 14 players when their captain Ronan Shanahan received a second yellow card. And an Anthony Darmody point sent the game into extra-time.

Both teams failed to score in the second period of extra-time, leading to the penalty drama.

Shane Ryan went into goal for Rathmore and saved a penalty from Shane O’Callaghan. But Chrissy Spiers then sent his effort wide.

Stacks Michael O’Gara converted his and Rathmore’s Brendan O’Keeffe also scored. Sean Quilter made it 3 -3 but crucially Anthony Darmody missed his effort and it was left to Kieran Donaghy to clinch it for Stacks.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: M O’Donnell (0-5, 2 frees), F Mangan (0-1), D Casey, J O’Shea, J O’Connor, M O’Gara and S Quilter (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rathmore: M Reen (0-4, 2 frees), C Spiers (0-4 3 frees), S Ryan (1-0), B O’Keeffe and A Darmody (0-1 each)

AUSTIN STACKS: D O’Brien; C Griffin, D Casey J O’Shea; C O’Reilly, R Shanahan, S Walsh; J O’Connor, D Fitzmaurice; M O’Gara, F Mangan, M O’Donnell; S Quilter, K Donaghy, G Fitzgerald.

Subs: S O’Callaghan for G Fitzgerald (37), Daragh O’Brien for D Fitzmaurice (41), J Dennis for M O’Gara (46), C O’Connell for S Walsh (E/T), D Fitzmaurice for C Griffin (E/T)

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; T Moynihan, B O’Keeffe, M J Kelliher; C Kelly, P Murphy, T Houlihan; D O’Sullivan, A Darmody; M Reen, G O’Keeffe, D Rahilly; D Murphy, S Ryan, C Spiers.

Subs: A O’Mahony for T Moynihan ( h/t) , J Moynihan for Dan Murphy ( h/t) D Dineen for D Rahilly ( 43) , T J Friel for G O’Keeffe ( 54) , B Moynihan for T Houlihan (54) , G O’Keeffe for D Dineen E/T, C O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan E/T

Referee: G Lynch (Ballymacelligott)

More on this topic

St Senan’s grab the golden goals in North Kerry finalSt Senan’s grab the golden goals in North Kerry final

New chairman Moffatt sets out to rebuild trust in Mayo GAANew chairman Moffatt sets out to rebuild trust in Mayo GAA

Watch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare managerWatch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare manager

'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Gosling nets late winner as Bournemouth end losing streak with Chelsea scalpGosling nets late winner as Bournemouth end losing streak with Chelsea scalp

Stubborn Norwich stop in-form Leicester from extending winning streakStubborn Norwich stop in-form Leicester from extending winning streak

Fleck hits the spot as Sheffield United see off Aston VillaFleck hits the spot as Sheffield United see off Aston Villa

Wood on target for Burnley against patched-up NewcastleWood on target for Burnley against patched-up Newcastle


Lifestyle

Dr. Altona Myers is a dental surgeon and member of the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics. Her clinic, FacialRejuve is a modern, friendly, doctor owned and operated aesthetic clinic specialising in Facial Rejuvenation, located in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.School Daze: The power of education

How much of what we think we know about Christmas pudding is actually true? Robert Hume explodes the myths about our festive treatDebunking all the myths about plum pudding

Her character in Dallas may have shot JR Ewing, but Mary Crosby will always be known as the daughter of the man who sang ‘White Christmas’, writes Ed Power.'I stayed in Castleisland with the Buckley family': Mary Crosby on life as Bing's daughter

The shop sells books, music accessories and crafts and also has a café.We Sell Books: Why the personal touch makes all the difference

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »