Watch all the highlights from Clare's one-point win over Tipperary

It was as good a game of hurling as you're likely to see this December and you can watch all the scores here.
Clare rattled off the final four points of the game to take a one-point win, 2-17 to 1-19, from the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League opener against Tipperary, broadcast live by the Irish Examiner.
They had goals from Ian Galvin and Seadna Morey, while Jason Forde hit a points haul to match his jersey number, 14, including two sideline cuts.
But perhaps the score of the game came as Mark Kehoe flicked the ball into his hand, after a textbook rob, to set up Willie Connors for Tipp's fifth point (48 seconds into the below video).
The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League continues this Friday with a rematch of the Munster final, Limerick v Tipperary, from the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Our live broadcast will begin ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.
You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match at the below link: