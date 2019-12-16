Watch all the highlights from Clare's one-point win over Tipperary

It was as good a game of hurling as you're likely to see this December and you can watch all the scores here.

Willie Connors of Tipperary is tackled by Eoin Quirke of Clare during the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League match at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare rattled off the final four points of the game to take a one-point win, 2-17 to 1-19, from the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League opener against Tipperary, broadcast live by the Irish Examiner.

They had goals from Ian Galvin and Seadna Morey, while Jason Forde hit a points haul to match his jersey number, 14, including two sideline cuts.

But perhaps the score of the game came as Mark Kehoe flicked the ball into his hand, after a textbook rob, to set up Willie Connors for Tipp's fifth point (48 seconds into the below video).

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League continues this Friday with a rematch of the Munster final, Limerick v Tipperary, from the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Our live broadcast will begin ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match at the below link: