News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch all the highlights from Clare's one-point win over Tipperary

By Stephen Barry
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 05:48 PM

It was as good a game of hurling as you're likely to see this December and you can watch all the scores here.

Willie Connors of Tipperary is tackled by Eoin Quirke of Clare during the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League match at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Willie Connors of Tipperary is tackled by Eoin Quirke of Clare during the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League match at McDonagh Park, Nenagh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Clare rattled off the final four points of the game to take a one-point win, 2-17 to 1-19, from the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League opener against Tipperary, broadcast live by the Irish Examiner.

They had goals from Ian Galvin and Seadna Morey, while Jason Forde hit a points haul to match his jersey number, 14, including two sideline cuts.

But perhaps the score of the game came as Mark Kehoe flicked the ball into his hand, after a textbook rob, to set up Willie Connors for Tipp's fifth point (48 seconds into the below video).

The Irish Examiner's coverage of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League continues this Friday with a rematch of the Munster final, Limerick v Tipperary, from the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Our live broadcast will begin ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match at the below link:

READ MORE

Watch back: All-Ireland champions Tipperary against Clare in the Munster Hurling League

READ MORE

Everything you could want from December hurling

READ MORE

'Irish Examiner' broadcast of Tipperary v Clare attracts global audience

READ MORE

Watch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare manager

READ MORE

'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way

More on this topic

Mayo PRO slams ‘crackpots’ over personal abuseMayo PRO slams ‘crackpots’ over personal abuse

Everything you could want from December hurlingEverything you could want from December hurling

Watch as Kieran Donaghy's penalty seals Stacks' shootout win in Kerry League finalWatch as Kieran Donaghy's penalty seals Stacks' shootout win in Kerry League final

St Senan’s grab the golden goals in North Kerry finalSt Senan’s grab the golden goals in North Kerry final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rob Howley banned for breach of betting regulationsRob Howley banned for breach of betting regulations

Pepe calls on Arsenal players to step up as Arteta speculation buildsPepe calls on Arsenal players to step up as Arteta speculation builds

Ex-Barnsley football coach guilty of accepting bribeEx-Barnsley football coach guilty of accepting bribe

Here is the draw for the Champions League round of 16Here is the draw for the Champions League round of 16


Lifestyle

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »