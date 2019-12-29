News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Walsh injury a dampener as Gore's hat-trick helps Cork to 22-point win

Walsh injury a dampener as Gore's hat-trick helps Cork to 22-point win
Damien Gore of Cork scores his side's third goal past James McCarthy of Kerry at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 04:49 PM

Kerry 2-9 - 6-19 Cork

Luckless Nathan Walsh’s injury woes continued Sunday in Tralee as Cork pummelled Kerry’s Under 20s in the McGrath Cup.

Kilmacabea’s Damien Gore helped himself to 3-5 as the impressive Rebels ran riot against John Sugrue’s fledgling Kerry outfit, but the 22-point win was marred by a serious looking hamstring injury to defender Walsh.

The Douglas man went down in the early minutes of the second half and was stretchered off with manager Ronan McCarthy admitting the injury ‘looks a bad one’.

“The initial signs aren’t good, Nathan has had no luck at all,” he added.

Other than the Walsh blow – his club colleague Kevin Flahive is out as well until the end of March – it was a productive afternoon for McCarthy and his new management team. After a keenly contested first 12 minutes, whern the sides shared eight points, Cork’s superiority around the pitch began to tell and they led 1-15 to 0-5 at the break.

Their All-Ireland U20 winning inside forwards, Gore and Cathal O’Mahony, sowed well alongside the experienced Ciaran Sheehan. It was Mitchelstown’s O’Mahony who bagged the first goal in the 20th minute, and though Kerry’s best player, Donal O’Sullivan, from Kilgarvan, claimed two points just after the break, Cork moved through the gears in the third quarter with Gore claiming a second half hat-trick. Sean Powter and debutant Shane Forde (Na Piarsaigh) added goals as the visitors racked up the scores.

You can rewatch the Irish Examiner's live coverage of the match below:


For mobile users who can't view the above stream, you can watch it on the Irish Examiner Sport Facebook page.

Scorers for Cork: D Gore (3-5), C O’Mahony (1-4), S Forde, S Powter (1-0 each), S White, M Taylor, R Harkin (0-2 each), K Crowley, I Maguire, P. Walsh, C Sheehan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kerry: S Quilter (1-2, 1 free), D O’Sullivan (0-3, 1 free), P Walsh (1-1), P. O’Shea (0-2), A Donoghue (0-1)

KERRY: B Lonergan (Ballymacelligott); ST Dillon (St Senan’s), J McCarthy (Kenmare), L Brosnan (Desmonds); D McCarthy (Kenmare), S O'Connell (Cordal), C Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys); G Wharton (Kenmare), B Mahony (St Senan’s); R Buckley (Listry), P O'Shea (Kilcummin), A Donoghue (Desmonds); P Walsh (Brosna), D O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan), S Quilter (Austin Stacks).

Subs: T Sugrue (Tuosist) for Wharton (41), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla) for Dillon 48), K Falvey (Annascaul) for Sugrue (58), S Og Moran for J McCarthy (62), D Rahilly (Rathmore) for D O'Sullivan (inj, 63).

CORK: A Casey (Kiskeam); M Shanley (Clonakilty), A Browne (Newmarket), N Walsh (Douglas); K Crowley (Millstreet), P Murphy (Bandon), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr's, captain), P Walsh (Kanturk); S Forde (Na Piarsaigh), S White (Clonakilty), R Harkin (Mallow); D Gore (Kilmacabea), C Sheehan (Eire Og), C O'Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: P Ring (Aghabullogue) for Walsh (inj, 37), C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor (50), S Powter (Douglas) for White (52), R Deane (Bantry) for Sheehan (54), B Hartnett (Douglas) for P Walsh (56).

Referee: D O'Mahony (Tipperary)

More on this topic

Super-sub O’Connell sees Cork to victory over WaterfordSuper-sub O’Connell sees Cork to victory over Waterford

Liam Griffin: ‘It’s not about who is right but what is right’Liam Griffin: ‘It’s not about who is right but what is right’

Kanturk cousins to start in midfield for Cork against WaterfordKanturk cousins to start in midfield for Cork against Waterford

Sheehan's leadership bringing extra dimension to Cork campSheehan's leadership bringing extra dimension to Cork camp

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Demarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West HamDemarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West Ham

Captain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustratedCaptain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustrated

Game in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defenceGame in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defence

Troy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston VillaTroy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston Villa


Lifestyle

Just now, in La Gomera in the Canary Island, the avocados are coming in as the mangas are going out.Damien Enright:  A new formula could help prevent the wasting of fruits

The shallow lake of Lough Ennell is 5km south of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, accompanied by a lake of around the same size north of the town, Lough Owel.Dan McCarthy: Cherry Island is a treasure trove of history

A walk in the mountains or bogs can be highly recommended for working off the excesses of the festive season. It’s hard to beat the fresh air some of us will be breathing in familiar peatlands over the festive period.Donal Hickey: A festive walk in the boglands prompts much food for thought

A panda mother is 900 times heavier than her newborn cub.Richard Collins: Ever wondered why a panda cub is so tiny?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »