Walsh for O’Leary sole change for Cork’s Limerick clash

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 11:00 PM

There’s one change to the Cork minor hurling team for this Sunday’s Munster MHC round-robin clash against Limerick.

Kanturk’s Colin Walsh comes into the half-forward line in place of the injured Daire O’Leary.

The latter was forced out of Cork’s opening-day win over Tipperary after just 25 minutes, with Walsh clipping two points from play following his early introduction at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

For full-forward Jack Cahalane, who is also involved with the Cork minor footballers, Sunday’s second-round game against Limerick will be his fourth in just 12 days.

CORK (Munster MHC v Limerick):

B Saunderon (Midleton); C O’Brien (St Catherine’s), C McCarthy (Blackrock), S Kingston (Ballinora); C McCarthy (Oliver Plunkett’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), L Horgan (Glen Rovers); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Hogan (Sarsfields); C McCarthy (Sarsfields), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), P O’Riordan (Tracton).

Subs:

C Reynolds (Charleville), L Mulroy (Glen Rovers), T Twohig (Bandon), E Downey (Glen Rovers), L Doocey (Castlelyons), I Walsh (Lisgoold), S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C O’Shaughnessy (Carrigtwohill), J Carr (Fermoy).

