Walsh Cup wrap: Mattie Kenny dismisses revenge talk as Laois loom for Dublin

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny ruled out talk of revenge after setting up a Walsh Cup hurling showdown with Laois on Thursday.

Dublin's Cian Derwin has a shot blocked by David English of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Dublin’s 3-20 to 0-18 win over Carlow means they’re in pole position to advance to a semi-final against Galway.

They need to draw with or beat Laois at Parnell Park in Thursday’s rescheduled Round 1 game to qualify as group winners.

Laois won’t go into that game with much momentum after losing to Westmeath by 2-17 to 1-12.

And Dublin will be more than happy to pile on the pain for Eddie Brennan’s side who knocked them out of last year’s Championship in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. Two goals from Eamonn Dillon and a third from Donal Burke put Dublin on their way against Carlow though boss Kenny rubbished the idea of Thursday’s tie with Laois being a revenge mission.

“No, not in a Walsh Cup game, not at this time of the year,” said Kenny “I’m sure Laois are doing the same as ourselves, just giving games to guys because the league is starting in three weeks.”

Dillon’s two goals both arrived in the 11th minute at Parnell Park as Dublin flew into a 2-6 to 0-3 lead.

They then conceded the next eight points to a Carlow side led by free-taker supreme Marty Kavanagh who hit six of them.

Carlow narrowed the gap to just one with that scoring burst but Dublin pulled away again with 1-2 in the run up to half-time to lead 3-8 to 0-12.

A third quarter of seven Dublin points without reply, including a beauty from Fergal Whitely, all but sealed it.

Mark Schutte started his second game for Dublin since 2016 and impressed with 0-4 while former Down player Lorcan McMullan hit 0-2.

Dublin had 12 scorers in total including Alex O’Neill, James Madden and Cian Boland who all got on the scoresheet late on.

Meanwhile, Joey Boyle and Darragh Clinton hit the Westmeath goals as they surprisingly led hosts Laois throughout.

The Lakes County strode four clear initially and were 1-8 to 0-7 up at half-time thanks to Boyle’s goal just before the break.

Clinton added their second goal with nine minutes remaining to secure the eight-point win.