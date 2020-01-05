News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Walsh Cup wrap: Mattie Kenny dismisses revenge talk as Laois loom for Dublin

By Paul Keane
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 08:13 PM

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny ruled out talk of revenge after setting up a Walsh Cup hurling showdown with Laois on Thursday.

Dublin's Cian Derwin has a shot blocked by David English of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Dublin's Cian Derwin has a shot blocked by David English of Carlow. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Dublin’s 3-20 to 0-18 win over Carlow means they’re in pole position to advance to a semi-final against Galway.

They need to draw with or beat Laois at Parnell Park in Thursday’s rescheduled Round 1 game to qualify as group winners.

Laois won’t go into that game with much momentum after losing to Westmeath by 2-17 to 1-12.

And Dublin will be more than happy to pile on the pain for Eddie Brennan’s side who knocked them out of last year’s Championship in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. Two goals from Eamonn Dillon and a third from Donal Burke put Dublin on their way against Carlow though boss Kenny rubbished the idea of Thursday’s tie with Laois being a revenge mission.

“No, not in a Walsh Cup game, not at this time of the year,” said Kenny “I’m sure Laois are doing the same as ourselves, just giving games to guys because the league is starting in three weeks.”

Dillon’s two goals both arrived in the 11th minute at Parnell Park as Dublin flew into a 2-6 to 0-3 lead.

They then conceded the next eight points to a Carlow side led by free-taker supreme Marty Kavanagh who hit six of them.

Carlow narrowed the gap to just one with that scoring burst but Dublin pulled away again with 1-2 in the run up to half-time to lead 3-8 to 0-12.

A third quarter of seven Dublin points without reply, including a beauty from Fergal Whitely, all but sealed it.

Mark Schutte started his second game for Dublin since 2016 and impressed with 0-4 while former Down player Lorcan McMullan hit 0-2.

Dublin had 12 scorers in total including Alex O’Neill, James Madden and Cian Boland who all got on the scoresheet late on.

Meanwhile, Joey Boyle and Darragh Clinton hit the Westmeath goals as they surprisingly led hosts Laois throughout.

The Lakes County strode four clear initially and were 1-8 to 0-7 up at half-time thanks to Boyle’s goal just before the break.

Clinton added their second goal with nine minutes remaining to secure the eight-point win.

More on this topic

Unbending Borris-Ileigh building up head of steam for final pushUnbending Borris-Ileigh building up head of steam for final push

Birthday boy Brendan Maher the outsized influence on semi SundayBirthday boy Brendan Maher the outsized influence on semi Sunday

'January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park''January 18 is normally when we go back pre-season but now we will be in Croke Park'

Fr O’Neill’s to appeal red cards to Mark O’Keeffe and Billy DunneFr O’Neill’s to appeal red cards to Mark O’Keeffe and Billy Dunne

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Outspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester CityOutspoken Pope pleased to ‘shut a few people up’ after Port Vale goal at Manchester City

Mikel Arteta wants committed captains at ArsenalMikel Arteta wants committed captains at Arsenal

Rodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA CupRodgers says Leicester ‘have to demand more’ after beating Wigan in FA Cup

Pope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upsetPope makes his mark but holders Man City avoid Port Vale upset


Lifestyle

Key Books is a community, not-for-profit bookshop based at the Quay Co-Op on Sullivan’s Quay in Cork. It is run by Arthur Leahy, 74, who is general manager of the Co-Op, and Úna Feely.We Sell Books: Taking a co-operative approach to books

From the big blockbusters and a new Bond movie to some strong Irish offerings, Esther McCarthy looks at the cinema highlights for the year ahead.2020 vision: A look at the films hitting screens this year

I am the restaurant manager in Sheen Falls Lodge. I have been the manager since the beginning of 2018.You've Been Served: Ciarán Murphy, Sheen Falls Lodge

Our hair is constantly falling out and growing back again.Appliance of Science: Why do some men go bald?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »