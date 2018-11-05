Tributes paid to Patrickswell and Limerick legend, Leonard Enright

Tributes were paid to Patrickswell and Limerick legend Leonard Enright who passed away on Friday at the age of 65.

The three-time All-Star died in Milford Hospice. Enright had picked up a GAA Hall of Fame honour earlier this year and was further acknowledged at Friday’s live televised All-Stars ceremony where Cian Lynch acclaimed him before news of his death was announced: “Leonard Enright went in the Hall of Fame. Heroes like him, legends like him, it’s what makes it extra special.”

A moment’s silence was held in Enright’s memory in the Gaelic Grounds prior to yesterday’s Na Piarsaigh-Clonoulty-Rossmore Munster club semi-final while the Na Piarsaigh team wore black armbands in his honour.

Limerick’s official social media feed read: “All involved with Limerick GAA are saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Leonard Enright. One of the finest full backs to grace the Limerick jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Enright Family at this sad time.”

GAA president John Horan reacted: “Over a long and distinguished career, Leonard Enright was an outstanding hurler for Limerick and for Patrickswell, a fantastic performer who led by example. For all his skill and ability on the field, Leonard will also be synonymous with the positive impact he had on so many and I know he is fondly remembered by people from all over Ireland who came into contact with him through his work with Mary Immaculate College in helping to develop Gaelic games there.”

Former Waterford captain Ken McGrath posted: “R.I.P Leonard Enright, the father played with and against him many times over the years. Very sad news”.

Pádraig Ó Ceidigh stated: “Very sad to hear about passing of Leonard Enright. Thousands like me never met you, but you still inspired us.”

A former councillor, Limerick Mayor James Collins praised Enright’s work: “Leonard served the community of Patrickswell and surrounding areas with his quite yet steely determination during his period on Limerick County Council. Leonard was a man of few words but his actions spoke for themselves.”

Enright is survived by his wife Birdie, sons Alan, Thomas and David, daughter Mary, daughters in law Michelle, Loretta and Ide, seven grandchildren, brother John, sisters Mary and Des. His funeral mass takes places today at 11.30am before burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Patrickswell.