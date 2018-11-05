The Nire boss Dick Guiry fast forwards to next challenge

THE NIRE (WATERFORD) 1-18 ADARE (LIMERICK) 0-12

By John Keogh

Waterford champions The Nire will play Miltown-Malbay in the Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi-final after they saw off Adare at the Gaelic Grounds.

Most of the damage by Dick Guiry’s side was done in the first half, with Tom Barron’s goal in added time handing them a nine point lead at the break.

The second half was a case of The Nire holding onto what they had and they were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over to earn a comfortable win.

It will be the fourth weekend out in a row for them when they face Miltown-Malbay but selector Tom Guiry said they will be more than ready for the challenge.

“We have a very good level of fitness. We will have them in Dungarven, which you would have to say will be an advantage but it’s not an advantage that will win you the game.

“We don’t know much about them overall but roll on next Sunday. Hopefully we will get the lads into a pool and get them loosened up again as quickly as possible.”

The Nire bossed the game from the early stages with Shane Walsh, Conor Gleeson and Tholom Guiry put them into a three point lead after six minutes.

Adare came back into it with a Stephen Keeley point but they game could have had a different finish as Hugh Bourke and Robbie Bourke hit the crossbar with two goal chances in as many minutes.

“We got out of the traps fast and that was our plan but they hit the crossbar twice. It could have been very different.

“In the second half, we had control of the game. An awful lot of fellas played very well. Tom Barron at centre back was outstanding from start to finish.” Hugh Bourke kicked a free for Adare soon after those missed goal chances but The Nire fired back with a sublime effort from Gleeson and a well taken point from Craig Guiry.

Adare got another free from Robbie Bourke as they tried to get a foothold in the contest but things got worse for them in the later stages of the half.

The Nire hit five of the next six points through Shane Ryan (two), Darren Guiry, Diarmuid Murphy and Jamie Barron, before Tom Barron buried the game’s only goal in added time. That helped the Waterford side into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead at the break.

It was the same story in the second half as Adare struggled to contain a vibrant opposition attack with Gleeson and Walsh dominating for The Nire.

The winning margin didn’t flatter the Waterford champions and a performance like this will give them a very realistic chance of reaching a Munster final.

“The other side of the draw is the harder side of the draw, no disrespect to Waterford, Limerick and Clare but that’s the reality,” Guiry said.

“Anything can happen. We played Dr Crokes in a Munster final a couple of years ago and went down badly. We didn’t do ourselves justice that day. Hopefully, we can get back to another one and it would top off a great year.”

Scorers – The Nire: S Walsh 0-4, T Barron 1-0, C Gleeson and D Guiry (2f) 0-3 each, S Ryan (1f), J Barron and T Guiry 0-2 each, C Guiry, D Murphy (1f) 0-1 each.

Scorers - Adare: H Bourke 0-6 (6f), R Bourke 0-2 (1f) and S O’Connor 0-2 each, S Keeley and D Connolly 0-1 each.

THE NIRE: D Murphy; D Meehan, T O’Gorman, M Moore; J McGrath, T Barron, D Guiry; S Walsh, C Guiry; S Ryan, D Guiry, C Gleeson; J Barron, S O’Meara, T Guiry.

Subs: C Mulcahy for Meehan (h-t), D Ryan for O’Meara (44), C Walsh for Gleeson (51), J Mulcahy for Moore (55), K Brazil for Walsh (57), D Nugent for D Guiry (62).

ADARE: B Carmody; J Fitzgerald, A O’Connor, D Connolly; O Collins, E Ryan, P Maher; S Keeley, J English; D Lyons, H Bourke, M Lyons; M Connolly, R Bourke, C McCarthy.

Subs: S Doherty for Keeley (h-t), S O’Connor for McCarthy (h-t), E Costelloe for Fitzgerald (48), R Connolly for English (54), J Hickey for Maher (58).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork)