‘That’s the key thing as Kerry manager. Don’t get relegated’

New Kerry football managers don’t always get off to the best start, something short-of-patience Kingdom fans might do well to remember tomorrow as Peter Keane’s reign begins. Larry Ryan talks to those who’ve experienced the short sharp shock of a dodgy spring in green and gold

Regime change in Kerry. Choice conditions for winter talk. Fifteens are jotted, grand ambitions hatched, and the new boss’s every word parsed for meaning.

Then the traditional defeat in the first round of the league.

In 2004, they steamed into Longford on the fumes of Jack O’Connor’s bristling novelty, and departed a beaten docket, having shipped three goals and misplaced just about every new trick in their locker.

“There was a buzz. A new start,” Dara Ó Cinnéide remembers. “In January, we’d gone warm weather training in Lanzarote. Serious training. The camp was very intense. Pat Flanagan was central. So it’s not like we were undercooked.

Stephen Lynch, Longford, celebrates after scoring his sides last minute goal to beat Kerry. Picture: David Maher / Sportsfile

“And the new broom was sweeping. Jack was introducing the players he liked.”

Tom O’Sullivan saw red but Kerry were hanging onto a slim lead until Stephen Lynch boxed a winner deep in the red. And Pearse Park rocked to one of its finest hours.

“I remember Jack being in absolute shock,” chuckles Ó Cinnéide.

“Pat Flanagan had introduced warm-downs. We were used to warming up but not warming down. But we were kind of shell-shocked and in disarray. Some of us stayed out. More of us scattered into the dressing room.

“Pat was disgusted. The look on his face. We had a month of their training done. All these new habits. And the first sign of pressure we all scattered in different directions.

“Liam Hassett went into the dressing room and started roaring at the lads to get back out on the field.

“It was like, if we’re rattled by this, what are we going to be like?”

There was no way of going down to Kerry and explaining why you were beaten by Longford, even though they were quite a good team. It wasn’t too palatable.

“There was a lot of uncertainty. There was new management, but no guarantees.

“We’d had a bad loss to Tyrone in ‘03. We were damaged goods, every one of us. And we could all have done without a defeat like that.”

If it wasn’t quite crisis response, buttons were pressed for Cork in Tralee the week after.

“I wasn’t supposed to play because Gaeltacht were on the run to the All-Ireland club, But it was all hands on deck. And I don’t think Gaeltacht were too pleased.”

Aidan O’Mahony came in corner-back and Diarmuid Murphy into goal for Declan O’Keeffe, every sweep of a new broom overloaded with significance. The long-serving O’Keeffe didn’t play for Kerry again, stepping away from the panel a few weeks later.

“I know Declan was very down and out about that Longford game. I remember saying to him, hang in there, I think there is an All-Ireland in us. He knew what he was walking away from, a new energy around the place. And maybe that game confirmed his thoughts. That there was a changing of the guard.

“Paul Galvin and Aidan O’Mahony were Jack’s two new soldiers, unknown and untested, but Jack wanted them. He wasn’t saying it at the time, but at the end of the year he said they had given us a harder edge, the abrasive edge he wanted. They were his type of players.”

O’Connor’s team beat Cork, won the league, won the All-Ireland. And on the train back to Killarney that September, Pearse Park had already been shaped into the kind of fork in the road champions laugh about.

“I remember joking about it with Jack, how the pressure was on already. And it’s easy to write a different history afterwards. But it was a kick in the teeth at the time.”

If Jack O’Connor had a false start, Éamonn Fitzmaurice was lapped, still stuck in the blocks. His predecessor Pat O’Shea had also begun with a 1-11 to 0-11 loss in Castlebar in 2007 but steadied the ship quickly and was collecting All-Ireland No 35 by September.

After opening his innings with defeats by Mayo, Dublin, Kildare and Donegal in spring 2013, Fitzmaurice was receiving texts notifying him he was the worst Kerry manager of all time.

His new team was on a nationwide tour of ignominy, setting records and landmarks wherever they fetched up. No score in a half of football. Just four points in a game. A bleak 65 minutes of league action without a point.

“That was the thing about it,” says Fitzmaurice’s selector Diarmuid Murphy. “It wasn’t so much that we were getting beaten. We were getting well beaten and playing poorly. You get some leeway as a new management team when people can see progress and performances, people are reasonably happy.”

People weren’t happy and were rapidly becoming unreasonable. Fitzmaurice’s box of letters was already filling up, and Murphy was reluctant to look up from his desk.

I was working in Killarney at the time in an office with a big glass window in the front of it. Everyone was looking in and could see me. But it was harmless enough. In fairness to Kerry people, it’s the summer really when they get agitated.

“It was more difficult for Éamonn because he was a new manager. You hadn’t any bit of credit built up, hadn’t any money in the bank.”

Talking to this paper last month, Fitzmaurice described the 1-12 to 0-6 spanking in Ballybofey as a “horror show”, retreading his despair as he watched

Django Unchained

with Murphy on the interminable bus journey home.

Murphy groans at the memory. “Usually when we’re coming down, we get a DVD cut of the game and we watch it back. But it was just… we watched a bit of it, and then Django came out.”

It might be a stretch to say the shackles subsequently came off, but Kerry scraped past Down, trimmed Cork and squeaked home in Omagh to stay up at the death.

“That’s the key thing,” says Murphy. “Don’t get relegated, for the development of the players. Division 1 is the place to be and staying in it gave us something to build on. If you were relegated it would be an awful downer altogether.”

Páidí Ó Sé lost his first game too, in October ‘95, at home to Kildare, 0-11 to 0-8, a 20-year-old Ó Cinnéide kicking two of the eight.

“There was a lot of energy around Páidí,” Ó Cinnéide recalls. “We had won the U21. A lot of us were Páidí’s soldiers. There was talent coming through and a lot expected of Páidí because he had made enough noise about wanting the job.

But below in Tralee, Kildare’s Niall Buckley was at his imperious best and we quickly realised it wasn’t going to be that easy at all.

Peter Keane meets expectation too off underage glory and a young army, but Ó Cinnéide sees important distinctions between then and now.

“Nobody on that squad had a medal. And it was poisonous around the place. There was a desperation for an All-Ireland. Ógie (Moran) left after three years. I was involved ‘94 and ‘95 and we weren’t that good. It wasn’t Ógie’s fault. That U21 gave us confidence and proved we were winners. But we only knew that in hindsight.

New Kerry manager Peter Keane

“Páidí gave an interview saying he was going to put the spirituality back into Kerry football. He delivered on what he said, he got players playing for Kerry again, playing with a bit of cut. We got the history lessons, we got what it meant to wear the Kerry jersey. He got that spirituality back.”

But the green and gold was cut from heavy material then and some shoulders sagged.

“He was very history and tradition conscious, but Páidí was careful too not to burden us with the baggage of his era and their achievements.”

Some of his fellow legends in the punditocracy weren’t as careful.

“The public commentary was rough enough. These forwards, they won’t break eggs. I was playing in the Kerry forwards, aged 19, 20, and you’re sensitive enough. Coming from people you respect.

“Our generation, in their 40s and 50s now, would be very conscious of not dissing the young players with Kerry at the moment. We’re not blind to their faults. You can’t put on the Kerry jersey as a pundit. But you won’t hear us saying the Kerry forwards wouldn’t break eggs because we know how hurtful those comments are. We’d be a lot more careful about our language than heroes of ours were 25 years ago.”

And he hopes for more care among the Kingdom’s letter writers, given Fitzmaurice’s pleas for patience as he stepped away.

“I think Peter will get leeway, I hope so. I think the Kerry public might realise that they were a bit harsh on Éamonn Fitzmaurice in his last year. We won an All-Ireland in transition in 2014. We weren’t good enough to win one any other year.

Everything Fitzmaurice did in his six years and even in the six days after walking away was about doing right by Kerry and by his successor.

“There’ll be nobody more delighted if Peter Keane succeeds straight away than Éamonn.

“But Peter deserves a bit of breathing space and I think Fitzmaurice has bought him that.”

Still, there will be no hiding place behind the big glass windows in Keane’s shop in Killorglin should Tyrone go home with two points tomorrow.

“Any fair-minded person would give him leeway,” notes Murphy. “But what should happen and what does happen doesn’t always correspond.”