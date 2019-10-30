TG4 to feature Dublin and Tipperary finals this weekend

TG4 will broadcast county finals from the homes of the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups this weekend.

The Dublin Senior Football Final take pride of place with live billing on Sunday.

Ballyboden St Enda's will be seeking their first title since 2015 against surprise package Thomas Davis, who haven't won since 1991.

Ballyboden feature Dublin All-Ireland winners Michael Darragh MacAuley and Robert McDaid, as well as the Basquel brothers, Colm and Ryan, up front.

Their Tallaght opponents didn't have any representation on the Dublin panel this year but knocked out reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes in last Saturday's semi-final. They will rely on the score-taking of Eoin and Brendan Kirby, and Ciaran Farrelly.

Dublin star Ciarán Kilkenny will be among the analysts for the game, which throws-in at 3.30pm.

The deferred game on Sunday will feature coverage of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Final, between Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan.

Borrisoleigh will be looking to end a 33-year gap since their last title, when they went on to capture the All-Ireland. Favourites Kiladangan, meanwhile, have never lifted the Dan Breen Cup.

Borrisoleigh are led by All-Ireland winners Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack, while senior panelists Willie Connors, Alan Flynn, Barry Hogan, and David Sweeney, as well as U20 champions Billy Seymour and Sean Hayes, will be key for Kiladangan.

TG4 will also broadcast Saturday's Shinty-Hurling International between Ireland and Scotland from Abbottstown on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel (throw-in at 2pm).