News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tally happy as 14-man Down pull off mighty win over Derry

Tally happy as 14-man Down pull off mighty win over Derry
By Orla Bannon
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 01:48 PM

DOWN 0-14 - 0-12 DERRY

Paddy Tally didn't want to mention the elephant in the room but after winning a game that could have massive consequences for Down's summer, he could let his guard down.

His team only hit the front for the first time in this huge Division Three derby in Páirc Esler on Saturday night in the 67th minute, and they timed their run perfectly to boost their promotion hopes – and potentially avoid the dreaded Tier Two championship.

“This Tier Two thing is looming and as much as you don't want to talk about it and say to the players it's not important now, all your focus needs to be on the game, you boys in the media and everyone else is talking about it,” admitted the Down boss.

“The players are constantly hearing about it and it is the topic of conversation. But it is a long way away and it's just good to win a mighty game like that.

“It became a game of nerve towards the end and we've been in games where we've put in a big effort and got nothing out of it, so we know how Derry are feeling. They had better scoring chances and if they had got a couple of points we mightn't have got back into it.

“We went down to 14 at a crucial time but we kicked on and played well towards the end.”

Down scored four of the last five points against wasteful Derry. Derry's chief scorer Shane McGuigan hit 0-7 but he also was guilty of a few misses with his colleagues lacking composure inside Down's '45'.

Derry led 0-8 to 0-7 at half time and were the better side in the first half but didn't take their chances and were unhappy the advantage rule wasn't applied when Ciaran McFaul was through on goal.

Down emerged a different side and the introduction of Liam Kerr made a huge difference. He pulled the strings and kicked a brilliant mark as Down grew stronger in the second half. Conor Poland picked up a black card leaving Down with 14 players in the 62nd minute and the Mourne men trailing 0-11 to 0-10.

He had just come back on in injury time when Barry O'Hagan was shown a black card putting Down straight back down to 14 men. Daniel Guinness and Jerome Johnston scored inspirational points to deflate Derry.

Sub Christopher Bradley popped over a point but the visitors, who drew at home against Leitrim last week, ran out of gas.

Scorers for Down: D O'Hare (0-6, 6f), J Johnston (0-2, one mark), C Poland, B O'Hagan, O McCabe, C Quinn, D Guinness, L Kerr (mark) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-7, 4f), C McKaigue, S Downey, B Heron, A Doherty, C Bradley (0-1 each).

DOWN: R Burns; D O'Hagan, B McArdle, R McAleenan; G Collins, K McKernan S Annett; J Flynn, C Poland; B O'Hagan, P Devlin, J Johnston; O McCabe, D O'Hare, C Quinn.

Subs: L Kerr for Devlin (44), P Fegan for McAleenan (49), P Havern for Quinn (51), D Guinness for Collins (55), S Dornan for Johnston (70).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McCluskey, P McGrogan, L McGoldrick; B Rogers, C McKaigue, N Keenan; P Cassidy, E Bradley; S Downey, D Tallon, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, A Doherty.

Subs: N Toner for Heron (49), R Bell for A Doherty (55), C Doherty for McCluskey (57), C Bradley for Keenan (68), G O'Neill for Downey (70).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh)

More on this topic

13 different scorers for 14-man Cavan in comeback win13 different scorers for 14-man Cavan in comeback win

Killian Spillane edges it at the death for KerryKillian Spillane edges it at the death for Kerry

Laois maintain momentum with six-point triumph over ArmaghLaois maintain momentum with six-point triumph over Armagh

Dublin grind down 14-man Mayo to extend unbeaten run to 16 gamesDublin grind down 14-man Mayo to extend unbeaten run to 16 games

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Fallon Sherrock qualifies for UK OpenFallon Sherrock qualifies for UK Open

Farke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopesFarke focused on performances after missed opportunity to boost survival hopes

Numbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited titleNumbers mean nothing to Liverpool as they close in on long-awaited title

Arteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounterArteta defends Burnley’s style of play ahead of Turf Moor encounter


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews London’s major February auctions.London's first post-Brexit global art sales

Performances by a touring drama group are helping to give young people permission to talk about suicide, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Creative approaches to mental health and wellbeing

Instagram start Eileen Smith is the 80-year-old star of RTE's newest fashion series, says Rowena Walsh.Style queen: Meet the 80-year-old star of RTE’s latest fashion series

Fiann Ó Nualláin reflects on the customs and celebrations associated with Saint Brigid's Day.St Brigid's Day: Let’s march on to spring

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »