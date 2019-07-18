News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shefflin’s goal key for crafty Kilkenny

Shefflin’s goal key for crafty Kilkenny
Kilkenny captain Evan Shefflin lifts the cup following the Bord Gais Energy Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile.
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:45 AM

Evan Shefflin’s 17th minute goal proved crucial as it helped Kilkenny to a two-point victory over a battling Wexford side in this exciting Leinster U20 HC final at Innovate Wexford Park yesterday evening.

Kilkenny suffered a huge blow before the game when senior star attacker Adrian Mullen was pulled from the side with no explanation given regarding his withdrawal, but many believe it’s because of three huge senior games over recent weeks, two against Wexford and Cork last Sunday.

Despite the greasy underfoot conditions, both sides served up an entertaining opening 30-plus minutes, with Kilkenny not showing the effects of the absence of their star turn, Mullen, for the attack looked threatening right through this opening period, stretching the home defence at every opportunity.

Wexford, playing with the breeze and strong mist behind them, got off to the ideal start with two Ross Banville frees inside the opening six minutes, but it was Kilkenny who responded positively with points from James Brennan and Stephen Donnelly to tie the sides at 0-2 each after eight minutes.

Kilkenny looked stronger physically and were playing the more skilful hurling with the sides going on to exchange points through Sean O’Connor and Eoin Cody, while Kilkenny took the lead for the first time through a Niall Brassil pointed free at the end of the opening quarter.

With Evan Shefflin winning a lot of ball in midfield, Kilkenny got the crucial breakthrough after 17 minutes. Eoin Cody won possession to the right of goal, and saw his powerful shot deflect to one side by keeper James Lawlor, but it was Shefflin who found himself in open space to crash the breaking ball to the net, giving his side a 1-4 to 0-3 lead.

Points from Ross Banville frees and Sean O’Connor kept the homeside in touch, while Niall Brassil was on-target with two placed balls, leaving Kilkenny the more comfortable side leading 1-7 to 0-7 at the interval.

As the sun broke through, both sides opened the second half on a bright note, exchanging points through Niall Brassil and Charlie McGuckin. Wexford then enjoyed a purple patch as two Ross Banville points left the minimum separating the sides, 1-9 to 0-11.

When Ross Banville pointed a free almost immediately to bring the sides level, it looked as if Wexford were back in the game, but Kilkenny responded with three unanswered points through David Blanchfield, Sean Ryan and Eoin Cody to bounce back into a three point lead, 1-12 to 0-12, after 41 minutes.

Despite this setback, Wexford kept on battling with Banville and Brassil going on to exchange pointed free, but it was Kilkenny who led 1-16 to 0-15 entering the closing five minutes. In a dramatic finish, as Wexford laid siege to the Kilkenny goal, producing points through subs Ben Maddock and two from chris Turner, to reduce the deficit to 1-17 to 0-18, but it was Kilkenny who held firm in the five minutes of additional-time.

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; C O’Connor, E Molloy, E O’Leary; N Murphy, M Kelly, C Scallan (0-1); C McGuckin (0-3), E Murphy; S Keane-Carroll, R Banville (0-7 frees), J Reck (0-1); S O’Connor (0-3), C Clancy, D Doyle.

Subs: C Fitzhenry for Keane-Carroll (inj, 4); O Carty for D Doyle (h-t); C Turner (0-2) for Banville (inj, 55); B Maddock (0-1) for S O’Connor (57).

KILKENNY: D Mason; J Brennan, C Flynn, M Butler; C Heary, M Carey (0-1), D Blanchfield (0-2); E O’Shea, E Shefflin (1-1); J Bergin, N Brassil (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1, 65), A Brennan; S Donnelly (0-3), S Ryan (0-1. E Cody (0-2).

Subs: C Brennan for Bergin (39); J Dowd for O’Shea (55).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

McFadden not fooled by media narrativeMcFadden not fooled by media narrative

No decision on Cork boss before high-performance appointmentNo decision on Cork boss before high-performance appointment

Diarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan BDiarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan B

Two Cork stars shine as mistakes prove costly at CrokerTwo Cork stars shine as mistakes prove costly at Croker

Evan ShefflinKilkennyTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volleyWexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »