NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sheedy sees plenty room for improvement

By Shane Brophy
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Jason Forde’s goal on 54 minutes broke Waterford’s spirit and from there to the end, Tipperary outscored their opponents 1-9 to 0-1 to claim their second win of the campaign and boost their scoring difference if that becomes an issue later in the campaign.

However, Liam Sheedy wasn’t getting carried away and pointed to issues that need to be addressed.

“The goal gave us that bit of breathing space, you know, and we got some nice scores after that.

“I thought for long periods of that game we were outplayed and you’d have to give Waterford full credit for that. 

"We struggled at times to deal with the way they moved the ball through the lines, especially for long periods of that first half.

I’m very pleased with the bench’s contribution today, I thought they all came in and made telling contributions to the overall pitch.

“From our point of view, we felt — as a group — it was important to try and deliver back-to-back performances in this Munster championship and look, again, it doesn’t guarantee us to get anywhere but it does give us four points on the board.

“I think, overall, it was a very, very spirited performance and the lads worked hard.”

With 4-58 in two games, 4-48 of that from play, it highlights just how well this Tipperary forward line are playing with nine different players again on the scoresheet and Sheedy was pleased with the manner in which they are converting what sometimes are difficult chances.

“Anyone looking at these guys play over the last number of years, there are some really, really good forwards there. 

"They are playing very well as a unit and some of their quality of striking today was top class.”

On the injury front, Sheedy revealed that Brendan Maher picked up a knock in the first half which forced him off at the break but he is confident it is nothing serious and he should be available to face Clare in Ennis in two weeks’ time.

READ MORE

Tipperary ease to win leaving Deise on brink of Munster Championship exit

More on this topic

Fanning: We can let it peter out or fight for our lives

46-year-old keeper relishing 'madness' of late late call-up

Banner minors leave it late

Waterford embracing the green, green grass of home

More in this Section

Kompany to take up player-manager job with Anderlecht

Captain Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

Deontay Wilder targets Anthony Joshua after knockout win over Dominic Breazeale

Billy Joe Saunders wins WBO title with impressive points win


Lifestyle

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Recalling genius of the German super man

Islands of Ireland: Under Quarantine in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »