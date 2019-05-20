Sheedy sees plenty room for improvement

Jason Forde’s goal on 54 minutes broke Waterford’s spirit and from there to the end, Tipperary outscored their opponents 1-9 to 0-1 to claim their second win of the campaign and boost their scoring difference if that becomes an issue later in the campaign.

However, Liam Sheedy wasn’t getting carried away and pointed to issues that need to be addressed.

“The goal gave us that bit of breathing space, you know, and we got some nice scores after that.

“I thought for long periods of that game we were outplayed and you’d have to give Waterford full credit for that.

"We struggled at times to deal with the way they moved the ball through the lines, especially for long periods of that first half.

I’m very pleased with the bench’s contribution today, I thought they all came in and made telling contributions to the overall pitch.

“From our point of view, we felt — as a group — it was important to try and deliver back-to-back performances in this Munster championship and look, again, it doesn’t guarantee us to get anywhere but it does give us four points on the board.

“I think, overall, it was a very, very spirited performance and the lads worked hard.”

With 4-58 in two games, 4-48 of that from play, it highlights just how well this Tipperary forward line are playing with nine different players again on the scoresheet and Sheedy was pleased with the manner in which they are converting what sometimes are difficult chances.

“Anyone looking at these guys play over the last number of years, there are some really, really good forwards there.

"They are playing very well as a unit and some of their quality of striking today was top class.”

On the injury front, Sheedy revealed that Brendan Maher picked up a knock in the first half which forced him off at the break but he is confident it is nothing serious and he should be available to face Clare in Ennis in two weeks’ time.