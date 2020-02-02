News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shane Conway inspires Kerry to victory over Offaly

By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Kerry 2-11 - 0-14 Offaly

Kerry, led by Shane Conway, produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Offaly in a thrilling Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash in Tralee.

The visitors dominated much of the opening half and held a commanding 0-9 to 0-2 lead approaching half-time.

But a Colum Harty goal gave the hosts a huge boost and cut the gap to four points (0-10 to 1-3) at the break.

Offaly increased their lead to six within five minutes of the restart, but then Conway converted a monster free which seemed to inspire all around him. In the 42nd minute, Pádraig Boyle burst through the Offaly defence and Jordan Conway was perfectly placed to net the Kingdom’s second goal.

Offaly’s woes grew when Cillian Kiely picked up a second yellow card, though they still led (0-14 to 2-4) after 46 minutes. But back came Kerry again with scores from Shane and Jordan Conway along with Brandon Barrett to maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-5, 4 frees), J Conway (1-1), C Harty (1-0), M Slattery and B Barrett (0-2 each), S Nolan (0-1).

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill (0-8, 3 frees), S Cleary and L Langton (0-2 each), C Kiely and B Duignan (0-1 each)

KERRY: M Stackpoole; C O’Keeffe, S Weir, E Leen; T O’Connor, M Boyle, F Mackessy ; S Nolan , S Conway ; B Barrett , P Boyle , M Leane; C Harty, J Conway, M Slattery.

Subs: M O’Leary for M Slattery (inj 23), E Murphy for E Leen (66), G Dooley for C Harty (72).

OFFALY: J Dempsey; M Cleary, D Egan, A Flynn; D King, B Conneely, D Doughan; C Kiely, T Geraghty, S Kinsella; P Geraghty, O Kelly; S Cleary, E Cahill.

Subs: M Egan for D Egan (31), B Duignan for S Kinsella (h/t), K Dunne for L Langton (51), D Nally for T Geraghty, L Fox for S Cleary (58).

Referee: N Wall (Cork)

