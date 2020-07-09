News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Several West Cork GAA clubs stood down pending Covid contact assessment

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 07:36 PM

A number of clubs in Cork GAA’s Carbery division have been told to suspend activities as a result of a potential Covid-19 case.

Training sessions and challenge matches involving the clubs concerned have been cancelled.

The Argideen Rangers club in Timoleague has released a statement confirming it is one of the clubs affected, saying it has "pressed pause" as a precautionary measure until at least Saturday, after which it will issue another statement.

The statement continued: "This is a precautionary measure and is because a number of club members have told us that they may have been in contact with a person subsequently confirmed to have Covid-19.

"We in Argideen Rangers GAA feel it sensible and prudent to ensure to temporarily suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by Public Health authorities as a close contact will be tested for Covid-19.

"We will keep you posted on the resumption of activities and remind you to respect the privacy of all involved."

In the event of a suspected Covid-19 case, the GAA’s return to play protocols state all further activity must be stopped until public health contact tracers carry out full close contact assessment and testing.

“We’re asking teams to adhere to the GAA and HSE guidelines,” Cork County Board PRO Joe Blake said.

Last weekend, Kilkenny city GAA club James Stephens confirmed one of their players tested positive for coronavirus. The player made a full recovery, those identified via contact tracing all returned negative results and club activity resumed following a precautionary suspension of one week.

The GAA are awaiting guidance from the Government departments about what defines close and casual contacts in a sporting context. In the interim, they have told their units that all team-mates and members of team management of a player who displays coronavirus symptoms in the 48-hour period after a training session or game “should be considered close contacts until advised otherwise by public health authorities”.

They also recommend that if positive symptoms reported by the player are within 48 hours of their last collective training session or game their team is instructed to defer all activity until test results are available.

Players who test positive should get medical assessment and clearance prior to returning to training and competitive activity.


