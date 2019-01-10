RTÉ to cover league and club GAA this year

GAA chiefs will today confirm a new package of live TV rights to inter-county and club games, with free-to-air Allianz League fixtures on RTÉ as part of the package.

TG4 will retain first-choice rights to club championship and Allianz league fixtures, but RTÉ is set to extend significantly its portfolio of GAA action with an agreement to provide secondary choice National League and club games in 2019, the Irish Examiner understands.

That indicates that Eir Sport may be preparing to curtail its live offering from the club championships going forward and will share its rights to National League fixtures with Montrose.

RTÉ has been criticised for its reluctance to pursue a greater share of the GAA calendar for live free-to-air games outside the championships, which kick off in May. If confirmed, a new GAA rights agreement would see them beginning live National League coverage next month, continuing through to the winter’s provincial club championship programme.

Under the existing package, Eir and TG4 shared Allianz league fixtures, with the latter screening Saturday night fixtures and the Irish language channel taking the prime Sunday slots. TG4 will retain first rights to games, but the secondary package will now divide between subscription channel Eir and RTÉ.

Details of the first round of league fixtures to be covered live are also expected to be confirmed today by the GAA.