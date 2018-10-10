Roscommon looking outside the county for McStay’s successor

Roscommon, the only senior football team yet to confirm a manager for 2019, are hoping to recruit a successor to Kevin McStay from outside the county.

The likes of former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford and Dublin ladies senior football two-time All-Ireland winning manager Mick Bohan had been sounded out about the role, but both ruled themselves out of the running.

Meanwhile the individual in discussions with board executive members has not yet been able to assure them work commitments will not be a hindrance.

Former Roscommon stars Shane Curran and Nigel Dineen were early contenders for the post, but both distanced themselves from it in recent weeks, while Frankie Dolan intends staying in charge of St Brigid’s for the foreseeable future.

Fergie O’Donnell was not expected to return for a third time, having resigned as a co-manager with McStay in September 2016. O’Donnell has been the only native to take the helm since Des Newton’s one season in charge in 2012 and before that it was Gay Sheeran in 1999.

Ex-Dublin defender Paul Curran — who previously managed Ballymun Kickhams and broke St Brigid’s stranglehold on the Roscommon senior title in 2015 when leading Clann na nGael to a first SFC triumph in 19 years — would be considered a strong appointment. Thomas Davis man Curran last year turned down the offer of managing Offaly, despite admitting to being attracted by the proposition.

Other names linked to the vacancy are former Sligo and Waterford manager and Kildare selector Niall Carew and Sligo great Eamonn O’Hara, who has been co-managing his own Tourlestrane with his old club and county teammate Gerry McGowan.

Tourlestrane face Coolera/Strandhill in a Sligo SFC semi-final replay on Saturday.

Roscommon returned to Division 1 this year under McStay — who declined an offer to see out the final two years of his contract — but face a daunting task to remain in the top flight, with the inter-county futures of some players uncertain. They open their League campaign away to Mayo in Castlebar on January 26.