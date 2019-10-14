Roscommon GAA appoints Aidan Brady as first Commercial Director

Roscommon GAA has followed the lead of other counties in appointing its first Commercial Director, Elphin native Aidan Brady taking up the role.

Mayo created a chief commercial officer’s role earlier this year, filled by former player Tom Reilly.

Wexford established a similar post last year, while former Dublin footballer Tomás Quinn has been serving as the county’s commercial and marketing manager since 2014.

Brady has been a member of Club Rossie, the commercial and fundraising arm of Roscommon GAA, since 2016 and oversaw their 'Win a House in Dublin' campaign which generated €1.4m for board coffers.

This is seen as a necessary appointment as Roscommon have struggled on the financial front in recent years.

At their 2017 convention, it was revealed Croke Park’s interim finance committee had to step in and stem a €550,000 creditors bill the county had run up, while, in his newly published autobiography, The Pressure Game, Kevin McStay outlines how he had to pay for the team’s hotel bills and players’ gym membership during his time in charge.

McStay was later recompensed by the county board but his revelations highlight Roscommon’s less than ideal financial state.

“I am focused on looking after existing sponsors, business members and partners, bringing new companies on board, and working closely with Roscommon county board to maximise the revenue generated by Club Rossie,” said Brady.

"I look forward to forging and developing relationships with all stakeholders and codes within the county and beyond. We will be announcing some exciting commercial initiatives and marketing opportunities for 2020 which we hope will attract new members and partners.”

Added county board chairman Seamus Sweeney: “Roscommon GAA are delighted to be making this appointment of a Commercial Director.

“Club Rossie have made a massive difference to the finances of Roscommon GAA since 2014.

“With the appointment of Aidan Brady to this critical role, the ability of Club Rossie to continue to generate significant funds will be strengthened.”