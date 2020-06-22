News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, June 22, 2020 - 02:08 PM

Rebel Óg competition proposals to be reviewed
Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

The Rebel Óg competition proposals released last week are likely to be tweaked on foot of Croke Park bringing forward by a fortnight the restart date for games activity.

Cork’s underage body, Rebel Óg, circulated to clubs last Friday their proposed blueprint for the truncated 2020 season.

Chief among their proposals was that there would be no U13 or U15 competitions, a recommendation that has not been well received by the city and urban clubs with large playing numbers.

Competitions will be organised at U12, U14, U16, and minor level, but only the latter is to be played as a championship. The three other age-grades are to be played as leagues.

Competitions were to start on August 1, but with Croke Park giving the green light for club games to resume on July 17, this additional fortnight means last week’s Rebel Óg proposals are now being reviewed and will likely be modified, but to what extent remains unclear.

The Irish Examiner understands a number of clubs are unhappy with the proposal that Cork’s underage competitions must be concluded by the end of September. If a later finish was agreed, coupled with the earlier start, it would give Rebel Óg officers greater scope to provide an increased number of competitions across an increased number of age groups than what is being currently proposed.

    Rebel Óg proposals for 2020, as per last week's email to clubs:
  • 1. Competitions would start on the weekend of August 1 and finish by the end of September with no break.
  • 2. We would play age groups U12, U14, U16, & U18.
  • 3. Minor to be played as Championship. U12, U14 & U16 to be played as leagues.
  • 4. Play in groups of four where possible, allowing each group to play three hurling & three football games with group winners playing four games.
  • 5. Schedule for games: Week 1, Hurling; Week 2, football; Week 3, hurling; Week 4, football; Week 5, hurling; Week 6, hurling finals; Week 7, football; Week 8, football finals.
  • 6. No second teams.
  • 7. Rules and formats for competitions will be sent to clubs before competitions start.
  • 8. No postponement of games.

More on this topic

Michael Duignan calls on county managers to put club players firstMichael Duignan calls on county managers to put club players first

Anthony Daly: Charisma and character oozed from every pore of Waterford's golden generationAnthony Daly: Charisma and character oozed from every pore of Waterford's golden generation

Michael Moynihan: The many challenges club fixtures pose for Cork GAAMichael Moynihan: The many challenges club fixtures pose for Cork GAA

Steven O'Brien: 'Cork got fitter, harder, tougher because of Meath'Steven O'Brien: 'Cork got fitter, harder, tougher because of Meath'


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

De Allende to be fit for Munster's PRO14 restart; Carbery set September return dateDe Allende to be fit for Munster's PRO14 restart; Carbery set September return date

Kyrgios hits out at Djokovic’s 'boneheaded' tournament after second coronavirus caseKyrgios hits out at Djokovic’s 'boneheaded' tournament after second coronavirus case

Carlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in SpainCarlo Ancelotti charged over alleged tax irregularities in Spain

Webb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record scoreWebb Simpson claims RBC Heritage crown with tournament record score


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »