Rampant Tralee CBS overpower Hamilton High School in Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final

Tralee CBS 4-13 - 0-7 HHS Bandon

The eagerly awaited meeting of Tralee CBS and Hamilton High School Bandon in the quarter-final of Corn Uí Mhuirí turned into a damp squib as the Green overpowered the Hammies to emerge 18-point winners.

Joe Lenihan, Tralee CBS, tackled by Colm O'Donovan, Hamilton High School Bandon, in the Corn Ui Mhuiri quarter-final in Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Despite playing against a stiff wind, Joe Lenihan kicked Tralee ahead from the throw-in but Bandon levelled in the fourth minute when Sean Sexton set up Darren O’Donovan for a fine point.

But disaster struck for Bandon in the fifth minute when Fergal O’Brien floated in a high centre that Sean Quilter, who played against the Cork seniors in the McGrath Cup, caught before turning and drilling a low ball to the Bandon net,

That appeared to deflate the Hammies though midfielder Adam Kenneally did burst through and kicked a superb point. But the Tralee CBS defence were first to every ball and mopped up almost all the loose ball around the middle.

Bandon could not handle Tralee’s diminutive corner-forward Conor Hayes who teased his marker before kicking a fine point. A minute later he was too quick for Gavin Kelliher, who hauled him down and Sean Quilter converted the free to see Tralee CBS lead 1-3 to 0-2 at the end of the opening quarter.

Eddie Kenneally converted a free and Darren O’Donovan added another in the 20th minute to narrow the gap to two points (1-3 to 0-4) but Tralee CBS were attacking at pace and Quilter pointed two frees before half time. Bandon’s sole response was an Eddie Kenneally free as Tralee CBS retired 1-5 to 0-5 at the interval and Bandon were up against it, having to face a stiff wind and a rampant Tralee side.

The second half was one-way traffic and Bandon in truth never raised a gallop adding two points in the 42nd and 53rd minutes from Kenneally and O’Donovan, who was Bandon’s best player along with Sean Sexton.

Quilter was accurate from frees, and goals from Cian Purcell in the 35th minute and Fergal O’Brien in the 43rd minute ended the game as a contest. The final minutes summed up Hamilton High School’s day, when they had Adam Kenneally and Donal Ó Buachalla sin-binned and Jordan Kissane was allowed walk the ball into the Bandon net.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: S Quilter (1-7, 6 frees); F O’Brien (1-2); C Purcell and J Kissane (1-0 each); C Hayes (0-3, 0-1 mark); J Lenihan (0-1)

Scorers for HHS Bandon: E Kennelly, D O’Donovan (0-3 each); A Kennelly (0-1)

TRALEE CBS: D Burns; N Fitzmaurice, L Chester, R O’Sullivan; E Carroll, A Heinrich, P White; C Horan, J Lenihan: F O’Brien, D Reen, J Kissane; C Purcell, S Quilter, C Hayes

Subs: M O’Connell for C Horan (44), L Barrett for L Chester (45), C Commane for L Barrett (blood 48), L Barrett for C Commane (52), C Myers for C Purcell (56), C Commane for R O’Sullivan (56), S Nix for E Carroll (57)

HHS BANDON: E O’Sullivan; C Sheehan, T Twohig, G Kelleher; B Hoey, E Collins, C O’Donovan; A Kenneally , S Sexton; D O’Shea , J Collins, J Kenneally ; E Kenneally, A Walsh Murphy, D O Donovan

Subs: D O Buachalla for J Collins (H/T), O Walsh for J Kenneally (46), C Ustianowski for E Kenneally (48)

Referee: D O’Callaghan (Limerick)