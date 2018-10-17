Precocious Kerry footballer Stefan Okunbor bound for Geelong Cats

By Murt Murphy

Kerry is losing another emerging talent with confirmation that Munster U-20 Player of the Year, Stefan Okunbor is set to join Geelong Cats on a two-year Rookie contract.

He will join fellow Kerry player Mark O’Connor at Geelong, who has played for Dingle in the Kerry SFC this year when the AFL season finished, though he was prevented from playing in last week's semi-final draw with East Kerry.

Okunbar, who plays with the Na Gaeil club in Tralee, helped them to promotion to the Division 1 of the County League and to the County Junior Club Final where they lost agonisingly to Beaufort after extra time. He also won an All-Ireland Minor medal with Kerry in 2016 when he came on as a late substitute in the win over Galway.

He then moved up to the Kerry U-20 side this year under Jack O’Connor but not at midfield where he plays with his club but as a fullback, and he really impressed in that role under the watchful gaze of O’Connor who saw him develop into a potential future senior full-back, a position that Kerry have not been able to fill over the past decade.

The Na Gaeil Club have confirmed that Stefan is heading to the AFL “We wish to confirm that Stefan Okunbor has signed for AFL Club Geelong on a two-year contract. Stefan has been one of the stars of our senior team over the past few years as well as an underage star for the club all the way up the various age groups. He was exemplary both on and off the field and a role model for all in the club. While we are very sad to be losing such an outstanding talent we wish Stefan all the best from all in the Na Gaeil Club. We hope he makes it in the AFL but if he decides to return at any stage, the club will welcome him back with open arms.

"He has been shining light in our club and while his team mates will miss him on and off the pitch, he is embarking on an exciting adventure in professional sport and he carries all our best wishes and we are sure the good wishes of all in Kerry GAA”

Okunbar was superb as Kerry won the Munster title and was named the Munster U-20 player of the year, though Kerry lost out to the subsequent All-Ireland champions Kildare at the semi-final stage.

Okunbor also played with his club Na Gaeil in the club championship and shackled no less a player than David Clifford in the semi-final, with Clifford managing just two scores from play. He then played with St Brendan’s in the SFC and helped his side to the quarterfinals where they gave Kerins O’Rahilly’s a major scare even without Kerry senior Jack Barry.

Okunbor (20) was seen as being one of the emerging talents along with Graham O’Sullivan, Mike Breen and Diarmuid O’Connor who might well be in Peter Keane’s plans as he prepares for the Allianz League without four of Kerry’s most decorated players, who have recently announced their retirements.

Stefan attended the AFL Combine in Dublin and then in Florida in January 2017 where players are screened for athletic testing such as agility, speed and jumping results are all recorded at the combine, along with an introduction to the oval-shaped ball.

Okunbor did not make the cut but his performances with the U-20’s was being monitored and Geelong Cats renewed their interest in signing him.