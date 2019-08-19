Player ratings: Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland 2019

IT MATTERED

As Liam Sheedy said, the second goal three minutes into the second half was what made this game Tipperary’s.

The dexterity of Seamus Callanan to find the net after the attack looked under threat was impressive.

CAN’T IGNORE...

Richie Hogan’s sending off. The look of astonishment on the Kilkenny forward’s face as James Owens brandished the card was obvious but Owens and his linesman Johnny Murphy felt there was enough reason to issue him with it.

GOOD DAY

Liam Sheedy came back to help the class of 2009 pick up a third All-Ireland title and he delivered.

The hope will be that he doesn’t leave now at the top as he did following the 2010 victory.

BAD DAY

Comes close to 2008 as one of the most forgettable finals in recent times but Tipperary won’t and shouldn’t care. Kilkenny know they were a distant second. Hogan will feel this one but he is a player that has given to his county in spades this decade.

PHYSIO ROOM

Joey Holden went off injured while Adrian Mullen, who was reported as a non-starter yesterday morning, never looked right.

SIDELINE SMARTS

The match-ups didn’t make too much of an impact in the end although they seemed to be more of a concern for Sheedy than Brian Cody. John McGrath and Niall O’Meara’s positioning came from left field.

BEST ON SHOW

A few candidates for Tipperary including Noel McGrath although Barry Heffernan and Ronan Maher were peerless in sending Kilkenny ball back where it came from. If we were to separate them, we would select Heffernan as he set the tone in the second half.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Owens will be remembered for the red card although he take counsel from Murphy on issuing it. In general, the conditions made his afternoon difficult and he missed some clear-cut fouls as well as the penalty. He was reasonably solid otherwise but he has had better and admittedly easier finals.

Kilkenny

Tipperary