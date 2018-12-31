NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

O’Byrne Cup: 14-man Louth end year well with win over Wicklow

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 05:50 AM
By Kevin Egan

Louth ended the year on a high with victory over Wicklow, while Westmeath and Offaly drew (0-11 apiece) in Saturday’s Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup action.

The Faithful County had the better of the opening half at St. Loman’s GAA grounds in Mullingar and led 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, with corner forwards Shane Tierney and Bernard Allen both showing well for Offaly.

Paddy Fagan kicked some superb points for the home side but otherwise Westmeath were second best and that forced Jack Cooney to call on Ronan O’Toole and Ger Egan, two starters from last year’s championship team.

O’Toole proved hugely influential as he kicked three points in the second half, though his colleagues racked up eight wides in that period.

Offaly’s Bernard Allen, who grew up less than 200 metres from the border between the counties, kicked three superb second-half scores to edge Offaly back in front.

But Westmeath kept pressing and Fagan’s fourth point of the day with the last kick of the game salvaged a share of the spoils.

Nine players scored from play for Louth as they overcame the sending off of Andy McDonnell after 13 minutes to record a 1-17 to 1-9 win over their hosts at Bray Emmets GAA club.

Wicklow led early through midfield duo Conor McGraynor and Padraig O’Toole, but Louth quickly settled to draw level with Ryan Burns and James Craven on target.

Despite losing McDonnell, Louth played some excellent football and led the game from the tenth minute after John Clutterbuck’s fine goal.

Gearóid Morrissey stunned the visitors with a thunderbolt of a shot to get Wicklow back to within a point, but points for Burns and Sam Mulroy helped Louth into a 1-8 to 1-6 lead at the interval.

The visitors added six points on the spin on the restart to seal their win.

Tommy Durnin kicked a point from a mark, Declan Byrne added two off the bench and midfielder Conor Early was also on target.


Related Articles

Philly McMahon: ‘Every time I get a Dublin jersey it’s a chance to ease a small bit of pain and suffering for someone’

McKenna Cup: Mickey Graham’s Midas touch continues

Clare and Cork serve up sign of things to come

Could GAA tweets become as bland as soccer ones?

More in this Section

Man arrested over racist abuse at Edinburgh derby

Liverpool boss Klopp refusing to take Premier League advantage for granted

Edinburgh make it another victory over Glasgow

Cardiff Blues end Scarlets' impressive home run


Lifestyle

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

Otherworldly ambience of a Mediterranean island

Island Roy of the rovers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »